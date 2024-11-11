Bollywood Roundup: Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Anil Kapoor celebrates 36 years of ‘Tezaab’, film that made Madhuri Dixit a superstar

Mumbai– Actor Anil Kapoor marks 36 years of his iconic film “Tezaab” with a special video showing senior citizens dancing to the song ‘Ek Do Teen Char.’

On Monday, the actor posted a video on his Instagram stories and wrote in the caption, “Celebrating 36 years of Tezaab! The film, the unforgettable music, and the iconic character Mahesh Deshmukh, aka Munna, continue to live on in the hearts of millions. A timeless creation by N. Chandra, with music by Laxmikant Pyarelal, lyrics by @jaduakhtar, and an unforgettable performance by @madhuridixitnene, alongside @anupampkher Tezaab remains a masterpiece that defined an era!”

In the clip, a group of senior citizens can be seen dancing and grooving to the peppy song “Ek Do Teen Char.”

The N. Chandra’s directorial featured Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The romantic action drama made Dixit superstar after 10 flops. The film was the actress’ first big break and made her an overnight star. In the film, Kapoor played the role of Mahesh Deshmukh, aka Munna, a man who, after leaving the navy, becomes a goon in order to seek revenge on the gang that killed his parents. The film also features a love story between Munna and Madhuri Dixit’s character as he fights to rescue her from the clutches of the same gang.

“Tezaab”, released on November 11, 1988, was a major box office hit and became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Running in theatres for over 50 weeks, it achieved golden jubilee status. The film marked Chandra’s third consecutive success after the hits “Ankush”, and “Pratighaat.”

The film became iconic, especially for its song “Ek Do Teen,” which topped music charts and remains a classic. Anil Kapoor’s headlined project was remade in Telugu as “Two Town Rowdy”, starring Daggubati Venkatesh, and in Tamil as “Rojavai Killathe”, with Arjun in the lead. The storyline also inspired the 2004 Telugu film “Varsham”, starring Prabhas. Additionally, the film’s core plot is loosely based on the 1984 Hollywood film “Streets of Fire.”

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in the film “Subedaar”, which marks his first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni.

Bhumi Pednekar turns up the heat as her ‘selfie game’ goes strong

Mumbai– Bhumi Pednekar recently took to social media to share her stunning selfies.

On Monday, the ‘Bala’ actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of her glamorous photos where she is seen posing candidly for the camera. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “Selfie Game Going #Monday.” In the images, Bhumi is seen striking different poses. The photos show the actress donning chic dresses with her makeup and hairdo game on point.

In some of the clicks, she turned up the heat by flaunting her cleavage in stylish outfits.

Of late, the ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actress has been dropping her beautiful photos on the photo-sharing app.

Meanwhile, Pednekar recently appeared on Kusha Kapila’s show “Tinder Swipe Ride” where she talked about the key qualities she seeks in a partner. The actress Bhumi Pednekar also revealed what she values most in a relationship, highlighting that true beauty is reflected in how a person treats others.

When asked about the qualities she seeks in a partner, she shared, “I think at this point I truly want somebody who is kind, who is good to people around them, and is proud of what I am doing. I think it’s so important for your partner to find pride in your achievements.” The ‘Bhakshak’ actress also shared a refreshing take on dating, stressing the importance of staying authentic, taking things at your own pace, and enjoying the journey.

In terms of work, Bhumi’s latest project was the crime thriller “Bhakshak”, in which she portrays a determined journalist on a quest to uncover the truth.

She is gearing up for her role in Mudassar Aziz’s upcoming film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, where she stars alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. She will also be seen in Netflix’s highly anticipated romance series “The Royals”, which boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, and Milind Soman.

Kamal Haasan says no to all titles including Ulaganayagan: I decline all prefixes

Mumbai– Actor Kamal Haasan, on Monday, penned a lengthy note where he requested his fans to simply address him by his name.

In a post on X, Haasan expressed his gratitude for the affectionate titles he has received, including “Ulaganayagan.” However, he humbly declined to accept any such titles or prefixes, stating that he sees himself as a lifelong student of the art of cinema.

The actor wrote, “Vanakkam, I have always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles such as Ulaganayagan, among others. Such accolades, given by the people and recognized by esteemed colleagues and admirers, has always been humbling, and I’ve been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me. The art of cinema transcends beyond any one individual and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn and grow. Cinema, like any other form of creative expression, belongs to all. It is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians, and audience who make it what it is — a true reflection of humanity’s diverse, rich, and ever-evolving stories.”

The ‘Chachi 420’ actor added, “It is my humble belief that the artist must not be elevated above the art. I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes.”

“I humbly request that all my fans, the media, members of film fraternity, party cadre, and fellow Indians, to here on after, refer to me simply as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH. Thank you again for your gestures of kindness over the years. Please know that this decision comes from a place of humility and a desire to remain true to my roots and purpose, to always be one among all of us, the lovers of this beautiful artform,” Kamal concluded his note.

On the professional front, Kamal Haasan will next be seen in the upcoming movie “Thug Life” which is slated to hit theatres on June 5, 2025. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the upcoming gangster drama is co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film also features Silambarasan TR, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser.

Parineeti Chopra turns filmy to wish hubby Raghav Chadha on his birthday

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra recently took to social media to wish her husband and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on his birthday.

On Monday, the ‘Kesari’ actress posted a video featuring her cherished memories with Raghav alongside a heartfelt note. In her special post, Chopra mentioned how Raghav graciously taught her how to be strong, the value of emotional stability, and the true meaning of respect and love. Sharing the heartwarming video on her Instagram, the actress wrote, “Happiest bday my Ragaii. Your grace, honesty, patience and maturity make me wanna be a better person every day. You graciously lead me and teach me how to be strong, the value of emotional stability and the true meaning of respect and love.”

She added, “I promise to never stop learning from you. Everyone around me says it because its true, “they dont make gentlemen like you anymore”. I’m glad God gave me the best one of them all (Also in the middle of all this classiness, how are you actually the biggest jokester and goofball of all?? #ChupaRustam) P.S. He’s gonna find this reel tooooooo filmy guys. Send help!.”

The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress also thanked RJ Simran Singh for her popular dialogue, “oh jina shant mai uni tufan.” She wrote, “Thank you so much @rjsimransingh for this audio, it encapsulates us perfectly.”

The sweet videos capture Parineeti’s candid moments with Raghav. It also features a compilation of Chadha’s speeches from the political rallies.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 last year. The duo exchanged vows in a private wedding at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their grand nuptials were attended by cousin Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh, and Sania Mirza, among others.

In an interview, the actress has revealed that she decided to marry Raghav within five minutes of their meeting at an event in London.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial “Amar Singh Chamkila.”

Bipasha Basu enjoys a cup of ‘chai on beach’

Mumbai– Actress Bipasha Basu, who is currently enjoying her Maldivian holiday with her family, shared a glimpse of “chai on beach.”

Bipasha took to Instagram, where she shared a video. In the clip, the actress is seen holding a nice cup of hot tea with the backdrop of the beautiful sea and bright blue sky.

In the video, she is heard saying: “Good morning, gorgeous day. So beautiful.”

She captioned it: “Chai on beach.”

The actress had also shared a picture of herself flaunting her hair. She captioned it: “Rare good hair day on a beach holiday.”

She had also shared a video from her date night with her husband Karan Singh Grover. The clip had “date night” written on it with the song “Doobey” from the film “Gehraiyaan” playing in the background.

Bipasha married her beau Karan Singh Grover in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Devi in November 2022.

Karan rose to fame by playing the lead role of Dr. Armaan Malik in the popular show’ Dill Mill Gayye’. The medical drama aired on Star One from August 20, 2007, to October 29, 2010. It was a sequel to the hit Star Plus series ‘Sanjivani: A Medical Boon’. Dr. Riddhima Gupta, Karan’s character’s love interest, was originally portrayed by Shilpa Anand, followed by Sukirti Kandpal and later Jennifer Winget.

Grover is also known for his performances in shows like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’, and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’.

The actor has also appeared in films like ‘Alone’, ‘Hate Story 3’, and ‘Fighter.’

Bipasha, who made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan’s action thriller ‘Ajnabee’, got the spotlight with Vikram Bhatt’s 2002 supernatural horror thriller ‘Raaz’.

She was then seen in films such as ‘Chor Machaaye Shor’, ‘Jism’, ‘Zameen’, ‘Aetbaar’, ‘No Entry’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Corporate’, ‘Dhoom 2’, ‘Race’, ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Raaz 3: The Third Dimension’, and ‘Welcome to New York’ among many others.

The 45-year-old actress was last seen in the crime thriller series ‘Dangerous’.

Sara Ali Khan is ‘chilling like a cucumber’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan spent her free time “chilling like a cucumber”.

Sara, who is the daughter of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself with a plateful of cucumber. The actress is even seen playing around with it as she holds onto a piece of it.

“Chillin like a cucumber or ice eye ke under,” she wrote as the caption.

Last week, Sara revealed that she had a ‘new visitor’ on set, while she was shooting for her next film.

Sara took to her stories section on Instagram, where she shared a picture from her night-shoot. The image featured a glimpse of the crescent moon.

“New visitor on set today Chandu Ji long time no see #moonstruck… Spotted by luck,” she shared.

The actress had earlier shared a picture of the sun from her undisclosed shoot locations and said that she is “back to reality.”

For the caption, the actress, who is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, wrote: Post Diwali shoot day. Back to reality &amp; still chasing the sun.”

However, she did not reveal what film she is shooting for.

On October 25, Sara revealed she was shooting for next in Manali, Himachal Pradesh with filmmaker Amar Kaushik and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. This will be the first time Sara and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in a film, which is reported to be a “spy comedy”.

Sara was seen in the “Ae Watan Mere Watan” about India’s struggle for freedom in 1942, based on the life of Usha Mehta, a brave young girl who starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement.

Raveena Tandon adopts ‘abandoned’ four-legged-friend: Welcome to your forever home

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and an ardent animal lover Raveena Tandon has a new addition to her family – a German Shepherd named Elsa, who was found abandoned on a rainy highway and later was rescued.

Raveena took to Instagram, where she shared a reel welcoming Elsa into her home. The video featured Elsa playing fetch with the actress and her other pets – a Pomeranian and a Husky.

“This Diwali, our hearts grew a little bigger as we welcomed Elsa a female GSD into our family. Found abandoned on a rainy highway, she was rescued by the incredible team at @pawdopt.in , who nursed her back to health and gave her a second chance,” she wrote.

The actress added: “It’s heartbreaking to think that anyone could leave behind such a sweet, goofy soul.”

The actress shared that all her pets including the Husky named Alaska too are adopted and urged everyone to consider a pet with a complete heart.

“To those considering a pet—please, adopt with your heart, even #Alaska the husky is Adopted, not on a whim. Now Elsa and Alaska are bonded sisters .Every pet deserves a home filled with love, not an uncertain future.”

She added: “ All my pets have been adopted, and Elsa is our second from @pawdopt.in To everyone who helped bring her to us, thank you for making our home brighter.”

Raveena then said that it is a forever home for Elsa.

“Welcome to your forever home, Elsa. Here’s to a life filled with endless love and happiness.”

In other news, Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside actor Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman with the film ‘Azaad’ directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Abhishek is known for films like ‘Rock On!!’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.

‘Azaad’ promises to be another captivating cinematic saga. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film is set for a grand release on the big screen in January 2025. (IANS)