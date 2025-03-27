Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ananya Panday reveals her favorite go-to Indian outfit

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who recently became the showstopper for fashion designer Anamika Khanna, revealed her favorite go-to outfit.

The ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress shared that when it comes to her wardrobe, she doesn’t spend too much time deciding what to wear. With the help of her team, she ensures her outfits are always on point. However, if she had to pick a go-to look, Ananya said she feels most at ease in a suit.

Ananya told IANS, “Honestly, I don’t spend too much time deciding what I wear. I have an entire team that helps me choose my outfits. But if I had to pick a go-to, I’d say I feel most comfortable in a suit. I absolutely love wearing suits. I’m also a big fan of shoulder pads — they just give off such a strong, confident vibe that I enjoy.”

When asked about her fashion mistakes, the actress shared a refreshing perspective on life and style. “Oh, fashion mistakes? I don’t really dwell on them. I believe everything is a learning experience. So, no, I don’t regret anything in life,” Panday mentioned. Speaking about her look, the ‘Student Of the Year 2’ actress stated, “As for my look, well, I would say it’s simple yet elegant. I always try to stay true to my style while keeping comfort in mind.”

On March 26, Ananya turned heads at Lakmé Fashion Week, kicking off the show for Anamika Khanna in an eye-catching, embellished outfit. The 26-year-old actress made a bold fashion statement as she graced the runway in a daring, one-of-a-kind look. She wore a silver bralette, intricately detailed with chain accents, evoking the image of a warrior’s armor reimagined for the modern era.

On the work front, Ananya is gearing up for the release of her film “Kesari Chapter 2,” which also stars Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. The upcoming actioner is slated to be released on April 18 worldwide.

“Kesari Chapter 2” portrayed the events leading up to the historic Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers from the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army faced off against 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897.

The motion poster for the film hints that the sequel will focus on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, an event that marked a pivotal moment in India’s struggle for independence.

Shilpa Shetty’s fiery reaction to her vacation being cut short for work

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty, known for her wit and humorous attitude, had a savage response ready for her manager after her vacation was cut short for work.

On Thursday, the ‘Baazigar’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a hilarious reel with her manager. For the caption, Shilpa wrote, “When your manager tries to cut short your vacation for work! @anishisharma and @youareami love you guys.” In the reel, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress could be seen lip syncing to the trending dialogue, “Do, one thing, go straight from here, right straight and go to hell.. ji. Don’t look back.”

In the funny clip, Shilpa’s manager can be seen reading papers to her as they come together for a hilarious reel.

Previously, the 49-year-old actress had shared a glimpse of her workout routine, revealing how she crushed her fitness goals.” On Monday, Shilpa posted a couple of her photos with text written on it: “Nothing feels as good as…the happiness of crushing your own fitness goals. What’s your #MondayMotivation?.”

Sharing her photos, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress wrote in the caption, “Work hard, Calm Raho #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia.”

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently appeared in Amazon Prime Video’s series Indian Police Force, where she played IPS officer Tara Shetty, the chief of Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Up next, she is reportedly gearing up for the action-packed film “Lahore 1947,” where she will share the screen with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. The film, helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is backed by Aamir Khan as a producer.

This project marks another collaboration between Shilpa and Sunny Deol, as the duo had earlier worked together in films like “Indian,” “Himmat,” “Karz: The Burden of Truth,” and “Apne.”

Shetty made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1993 thriller “Baazigar.”

Why did Rashmika Mandanna remind Salman Khan of his early days in industry?

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has heaped praise on his ‘Sikandar’ co-star Rashmika Mandanna for her work ethics and dedication.

Salman recently spoke with fellow superstar Aamir Khan, and the director of ‘Sikandar’, A.R. Murugadoss in a special video. A.R. Murugadoss was the connecting link in the conversation as he has worked with both Salman in ‘Sikandar’, and with Aamir in ‘Ghajini’.

During the conversation, the subject of the female lead of ‘Sikandar’ came up. Aamir, who often forgets people’s names, asked Salman about the female lead to which Salman said, “Rashmika Mandanna, she is very hard working. I remember in Hyderabad, she was shooting with us from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am. And she used to get ready for, I think ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ she was shooting at that time, and she had a fever also. She used to shoot all day for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. And she used to come back and shoot with us”.

He further mentioned, “So, the only time that she used to get was the driving time in the car from one location to another. That reminded me of my early days in the industry. We have all done it, two shifts or three shifts”.

Meanwhile, Salman earlier also shared that he is joining the forces once again with director Sooraj Barjatya. The superstar spoke with the media at a five star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Wednesday and revealed that he is collaborating with the director, and once Sooraj wraps up the film he is working on, the two will embark on the journey for the upcoming film.

Salman, however, refrained from divulging the title of the movie which is in the pipeline. The news comes as a pleasant surprise for a generation that has grown up on ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’.

While ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, which marked Salman’s debut, propelled Salman to stardom, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ made him the favourite of the family audience. It’s also perhaps the only movie in Hindi cinema, which doesn’t have an antagonist, and the conflict arises in the last 30 minutes of the film. Nevertheless, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ became the highest grossing movie, and has cultivated a strong following of family audiences as it hooks the audience during its broadcast even 30 years after its release.

Why Aamir Khan believes Salman Khan has a habit of ‘breaking ribs’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a lighthearted remark about his longtime friend and fellow actor Salman Khan, joking that Salman has a habit of “breaking ribs.”

The two megastars joined director A.R. Murugadoss for a special Q&A session. Their engaging conversation, now officially released, provides deeper insights into their experiences, collaborations, and behind-the-scenes moments. In the video titled “Sikandar Meets Ghajini, “Aamir playfully asked Murugadoss, “Between Salman and me, who is the real Sikandar and who is the better dancer?” To this, the director jokingly replied, “Salman breaks his ribs. Aamir quickly added, “Sir, not just his own ribs, he breaks other people’s ribs too! But I’m asking—who is the better dancer?”

Aamir then declared Salman the real Sikandar. The ‘PK’ actor then tells the filmmaker, Salman is the real Sikandar; he is the better dancer, now tell who’s better in action.

In response, Salman humorously countered, “Who is the better actor? Who works harder? Who is more sincere”? To this, Aamir laughed and said, “All the boring things. No actor, also Salman is better.” Their fun-filled banter delighted fans, showcasing the playful camaraderie between the two Bollywood icons.

Notably, Salman and Aamir have shared a strong bond over the years, ever since they starred together in the cult classic “Andaz Apna Apna.” Their mutual admiration extends beyond the screen, as they frequently support each other’s projects. This camaraderie is once again on display during the promotions of Salman’s upcoming film, “Sikandar.”

Adding to their longstanding friendship, Salman recently attended the screening of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid’s debut film, showing his encouragement for the young actor.

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film “Sikandar,” where he will be sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, “Sikandar” is set to release in theatres on March 30, 2025.

Kareena Kapoor gets nostalgic as she revisits special moments with Aamir and Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai– Kareena Kapoor Khan took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about cherished moments spent with Aamir Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

On Thursday, the ‘Jab We Met’ actor shared some of her most treasured moments. Sharing glimpses from the past, the actress reflected on the unforgettable experiences she shared with the two iconic stars, both on and off-screen. Taking to her Instagram stories, Bebo reshared an exclusive behind-the-scenes video titled “Making of Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena as Rupa,” offering fans a glimpse into her transformation for the role.

The video, shared on Aamir Khan’s new YouTube channel, takes viewers through her journey—from preparing for the character to bringing Rupa to life on screen. In the clip, both Aamir and Kiran Rao praised Kareena’s performance in the film, calling her an apt choice for the role. In the BTS clip, the Veere De’ Wedding star even admitted being a huge fan of Aamir. Kareena said, “To share the frame with Aamir sir has always been my dream because I have always been a huge Aamir Khan fan, and now working with him in my third film is really special.”

Sharing this footage, Kareena simply captioned it, “throwback day.” In her next follow-up post, the 44-year-old actress shared a throwback image of her with Saif Ali Khan. In the rare candid shot, the two can be seen sitting on a couch with Kareena looking to the side. She captioned the picture, “throwback thursday part 2,” followed by a red heart emoji.

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in “Singham Again,” where she shared the screen with Ajay Devgn. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble, featuring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Kareena is set to return in Veere Di Wedding 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 film that featured Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania.

Janhvi Kapoor pens a sweet birthday note for her ‘Peddi’ co-star Ram Charan

Mumbai– Actress Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to pen a heartwarming birthday note for her “Peddi” co-star, Ram Charan.

The actress shared her admiration and warm wishes for the actor with a sweet message. On Thursday, Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look posters of Charan from their upcoming film and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Sir @alwaysramcharan #Peddi @buchibabu_sana rathnaveludop @arrahman @mythriofficial @sukumarwritings.” She also shared the intriguing posters on her Instagram stories with fire emojis.

“Peddi” marks Ram’s first onscreen collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor.

Today, on the occasion of Ram Charan’s 40th birthday, the makers of director Buchi Babu Sana’s upcoming action entertainer announced the title of their film as ‘Peddi’ and released the first look of the actor.

Two new posters featuring Ram Charan were unveiled on Thursday. One poster showcases a close-up of the actor’s face, while the other presents him holding what looks like a wooden plank, ready for battle. Both images highlight his rugged, rural appearance. His unkempt hair, beard, and intense expression add depth to his character, hinting at a gritty role.

In the close-up shot, Ram Charan gazes intently, with a beedi seemingly lit in his hand, further enhancing the raw intensity of his look.

Vriddhi Cinemas, which is producing the film, wrote, “A man of the land, A force of the nature. #RC16 is #PEDDI Happy Birthday Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan.”

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the upcoming film, which is being hailed as a pan-India extravaganza by its makers, is presented by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers, alongside the creative vision of Sukumar Writings.

According to sources close to the film’s production, #RC16 is being developed on an unparalleled scale, with a massive budget, stunning visuals, world-class production standards, and state-of-the-art technical expertise.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring actors from multiple film industries. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar plays a crucial and impactful role in the film. Along with Ram Charan, Janhvi, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma will be seen in the key roles.

Knife attack on Saif Ali Khan taught daughter Sara to be grateful to life

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in ‘Sky Force’, has spoken up on the incident when her father, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an assailant at his Bandra house in January this year.

Recently, the actress attended the 6th edition of the NDTV Yuva event in the national capital, and expressed her gratitude to the almighty for keeping her dad safe.

She said during the event, “It makes you realise what truly matters. The entire family only felt gratitude because it could have gone so wrong. I am so grateful that everything is fine. It was a reminder almost of the life we have”.

“We all talk about practicing mental health. Being grateful for your life is so important. And moments like that make you realise it”, she added.

The actress also shared what the unfortunate incident taught her, as she said, “It made me realise that life can change overnight. So every day deserves a mindful celebration. It made me realise just being grateful”.

On January 16, 2025, Saif was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were said to be serious as they were closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder. (IANS)