Bollywood Roundup: Amitabh Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur, Farhan Akhtar, and more…

Big B chuffed with cinema retrospective on Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Mumbai– Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, is sharing his excitement on the showcase of a retrospective based on Telugu cinema legend Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

On Thursday, Big B took to his Instagram, and shared a poster of the retrospective celebrating the centenary of the Telugu cinema icon.

He wrote in the caption, “I’m happy that the Film Heritage Foundation is celebrating 100th Birth Anniversary of Late Shri Akkineni Nageswara Rao a Doyen of the Indian film industry by releasing a few of his films all over India .. My Best Wishes”.

India’s Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) will commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Akkineni Nageswara Rao with a countrywide film festival. The late actor is known for his versatility, and worked across the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi-language cinema industries with a career spanning over 7 decades and 250 movies.

He was born into a family of farmers on 20 September 1924 in Ramapuram, Krishna District, of present-day Andhra Pradesh, and was the youngest of five brothers. His formal education was limited to primary schooling due to his parents’ poor economic condition.

He began working in theatre at the age of 10. He specialised in playing female characters in theatre, since women at that time were mostly prohibited from acting.

The upcoming event is titled ‘ANR 100 – King Of The Silver Screen’, and will showcase 10 restored classics from September 20 to September 22 across 25 Indian cities.

These screenings will take place in metros like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, as well as tier 1 and tier 2 cities including Vadodara, Jalandhar and Tumkur. The festival is a collaborative effort between Film Heritage Foundation, the Akkineni Nageswara Rao family, NFDC – National Film Archive Of India, and multiplex chain PVR-Inox.

Mrunal Thakur’s laughter echoes as she seesaws through sunflower seas

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur, who was recently seen in a cameo appearance in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, is spending her time in the meadows.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself on a seesaw. She can be seen having a childlike excitement with her make-up artiste on the seesaw.

She wrote in the caption, “Balancing life with my favourite person”.

Earlier, the actress had shared a fun video of plant propagation, and left her fans in splits with the end result. In the video, she was seen dipping the plant in a glass cup, as she said, “Propagating this one and this is day one… you just dip the roots…” She further says, “Now one week later”.

The next video showed her laughing and standing next to a big plant. She quipped and said, “one week later”. The video is captioned as, “Good night”.

Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’. She has featured in shows like ‘Arjun’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, and has also participated in ‘Nach Baliye 7’.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series ‘Made in Heaven 2’. She featured in the episode titled ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as Adhira Arya. The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in movies like ‘Love Sonia’, ‘Super 30’, ‘Batla House’, ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Pippa’, and ‘The Family Star’.

Recently, she essayed the role of Divya in ‘Kalki 2898AD’. The film was directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The actress next has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead, in the pipeline.

Farhan Akhtar showcases Ladakh’s unique culinary delight

Mumbai– Renowned actor-director Farhan Akhtar took to his social media and posted a picture of a must-have food item from Ladakh.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Farhan, who has 3.9 million followers, posted a snapshot for his die-hard admirers while enjoying chocolate momos at Ladakh’s major food joint.

He captioned the picture, “Must have in Ladakh chocolate momo’s.”

For the unversed, Farhan is currently shooting for his upcoming war-action film titled, ‘120 Bahadur’ helmed by ‘Dhaakad’ fame director Razneesh Ghai.

The film is based on the story of Major Shaitan Singh and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. It is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war and draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La, where Indian soldiers displayed unmatchable courage, heroism, and sacrifice for the country.

Earlier, the makers of the upcoming film shared two motion posters, featuring the ‘Toofaan’ fame actor as Major Shaitan Singh.

Farhan also shared the posters and penned a long note. He wrote, “What they accomplished will never be forgotten. It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC and the soldiers of Charlie company, 13 Kumaon regiment.”

He continued, “Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds”.

“We are grateful to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this incredible tale of valour to the screen. We embark today to make this film in all humility and with utmost respect to those we represent” He concluded.

The film is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Amit Chandrra under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios in a joint venture.

The music of the film has been done by renowned music composer Amit Trivedi and lyrics have been penned by legendary screenwriter-songwriter Javed Akhtar.

Apart from ‘120 Bahadur’ Farhan has taken the director’s chair for Ranveer Singh starrer- ‘Don 3’ opposite actress Kiara Advani. The upcoming action-thriller has been written by Farhan Akhtar himself with ‘Vikram Vedha’ fame director duo Pushkar and Gayatri.

Rani: Believe actors must use their voice to spread awareness for critical issues like cancer

Mumbai– Bollywood star Rani Mukerji will illuminate Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link in red to spread awareness on cancer on World Rose Day on September 22.

World Rose Day is celebrated to raise awareness about cancer and to showcase solidarity with cancer patients and their loved ones.

The actress, who is partnering with the charity organisation Cancer Patients Aid Association, will be joined by young cancer patients for the event.

Rani said: “I’m truly humbled to support this important cause and I thank the Cancer Patients Aid Association for choosing me to be a part of such a noble mission.”

She added: “Those suffering from this need all our support and compassion and we must all take part to be educated about cancer. I hope this activity plays an important role in spreading awareness.”

The star asserted that actors must use their voice to spread awareness.

“As actors, we get so much unconditional love from our viewers. It also makes us responsible to stand up and do our bit whenever needed. I truly believe that actors must use their voice to spread as much awareness as possible for issues that are critical like cancer.”

“We must foster an environment of compassion for those suffering from cancer and for the families of those going through the journey with such patients. Initiatives like these are important to drive home such messages.”

In addition to illuminating the sea link, Rani Mukerji will also present roses and gifts to the children participating in the event.

On the film front, on the tenth year of her film “Mardaani” in August, the makers teased fans about the next chapter of the franchise.

Production Yash Raj Films banner took to YouTube, where they dropped a teaser of sorts, which begins from the first installment, which first released in 2014.

The production company captioned it: “10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits… Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired… again… thanks to you. #RaniMukerji #10YearsOfMardaani.” (IANS)