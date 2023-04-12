Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and more…

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently cherishing motherhood, and will be making her international debut with ‘Heart of Stone’, is all set to make her debut at one of the biggest fashion events of the year, Met Gala.

The Met Gala was established in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert as a fundraiser for the newly founded Costume Institute to mark the opening of its annual exhibit. This year’s theme for the event is titled ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, which will honour the artistic brilliance of the late designer and trace his evolution.

The actress will be a wearing a Prabal Gurang outfit for the red carpet.

Meanwhile on the work front, Alia has an exciting year ahead with the release of Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani’.

The year 2022 was a highly rewarding year for her both on personal and professional fronts as she married the line of hey life Ranbir Kapoor and also welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Her projects like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’, ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Darlings’, were all major successes.

Salman shares gym pic, says you need will power to go do workouts

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be back on the silver screen after 4 years with his theatrical film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. As the film draws closer to its release, the actor on Wednesday took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his signature one-line wisdom.

Sharing a picture of himself from his gym, the actor wrote in the caption: “Gym n dining table, the fairest places ever . Uss ke liye power nahi will power chaheyeh (you don’t need power for that, all you need is will power).” The last part of the caption is inspired by one of the dialogues from the film, a hint of which the viewers can see in the trailer as well.

Reacting to Salman’s post, ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Abdu Rozik took to the comment section and wrote: “Arey yaar mazaa agaya bro (loved it bro).”

Meanwhile, Salman’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which has been directed by Farhad Samji, stars an ensemble cast of Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

The film is all set to arrive in cinemas on April 21 on the occasion of Eid.

Hansal Mehta shares BTS pics from debut film ‘Jayate’, says he regrets only 1 thing

Mumbai– Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has directed ‘Shahid’, ‘Aligarh’ and the runaway hit streaming series ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, is quite active on social media these days.

After sharing a video with celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor on the latters birthday, the director on Wednesday walked down memory lane as he shared behind the scene from the sets of his first film ‘Jayate’.

In the pictures, Hansal can be seen briefing his actors and being consumed by creative and technical processes. What makes the photos interesting is the classic 1990s rendering of the photos and Hansal sporting a beard and a moustache.

Taking to his Instagram, the director shared an array of pictures as he wrote in the caption, “Again centuries ago from the sets of my first film ‘Jayate”.

However, Hansal has only one regret and it’s about the habit of smoking which he picked up during his mid 20s He mentioned in his caption, “My only regret is that I began smoking on these early sets in my mid 20s”.

‘Jayate’, which was released in 1999, was a part of the Indian Panorama 1999-2000 at the International Film Festival of India, Hyderabad.

‘So damn honest’: KJo says Zeenat Aman is everything Instagram is not

Mumbai– Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has heaped praise on veteran actress Zeenat Aman’s Instagram posts and said that she is real and “so damn honest.”

Zeenat keeps treating her fans with old and new pictures from her life along with eloquent captions.

On Wednesday, Karan took to his Instagram stories and wrote: “Zeenat Aman is everything Instagram is not! Real… vulnerable and so damn honest!”

Karan has lately been sharing a lot of cryptic posts on Instagram. His most recent was about how he is not going to surrender to false allegations against him.

He was recently receiving flak on social media after Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas got candid about how she was sidelined in Bollywood.

After that an old video of the filmmaker came out where he talked about his attempt to kill Anushka Sharma’s career.