AP Dhillon Announces 2025 India Tour, Says Country Remains Core of His Inspiration

MUMBAI– Punjabi music star AP Dhillon, known for chart-topping hits like Excuses, Brown Munde, Summer High and Insane, has announced his third India tour, One of One, set to kick off in December 2025.

The tour will span major cities including Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. Dhillon, joined on stage by long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon, promised fans an unforgettable experience.

“India will always be the heart of my inspiration and art,” Dhillon said. “The unwavering support and enthusiasm I receive from Indian fans is always encouraging, and I am beyond excited to embark on this tour. I look forward to reconnecting with newer audiences and creating incredible memories together.”

In a unique initiative, the tour will also contribute to social causes. For every ticket sold through BookMyShow, Rs. 100 will go towards flood relief efforts in Punjab, with fans given the option to donate more during booking. A portion of proceeds will also support animal welfare and local businesses. Additionally, BookMyShow has pledged Rs. 25 lakh to aid these initiatives.

The setlist will include Dhillon’s biggest anthems, from Brown Munde and Excuses to Insane and With You, along with newer tracks like Afsos, STFU, and Thodi Si Daaru.

Industry leaders praised the tour’s mix of entertainment and philanthropy. “Having witnessed AP Dhillon’s extraordinary stage dynamism and the genuine bond he shares with his fans, we are committed to elevating this tour into an unparalleled celebration of sound and emotion,” said Mohit Bijlani, Founder of Team Innovation.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events at BookMyShow, called the tour “a true homecoming,” adding, “AP Dhillon’s artistry and global influence have always been rooted in an authentic connection with his fans. With this tour, we are proud to create an even larger stage for his music, giving fans across the country the chance to experience the phenomenon first-hand.” (Source: IANS)