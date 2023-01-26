Basant Panchami Special Recipes

- Advertisement -

BY OLIVIA SARKAR

New Delhi– After a long winter, Basant Panchami, which ushers in spring, is usually observed as a time for fresh starts. As the start of the new season draws near, there is a festive vibe in the air. The happy and fortunate colour yellow is also associated with this occasion, which falls on January 26 this year.

Here are some must-try recipes during Basant Pachami:

Dhokla

This savoury Gujarati treat can be eaten for breakfast or as a snack. Gram flour, salt, turmeric powder, whipped curd, and baking powder are combined to make this straightforward recipe. It is seasoned with oil, mustard leaves, green chilies, curry leaves, and a concoction of water, sugar, salt, and lemon juice after steaming. Enjoy your meal while garnished with desiccated coconut and coriander leaves.

Sweet Rice

This dish is frequently referred to as meethe chawal or zarda, which is derived from the Persian word zard, which means “yellow” and refers to the colour of the food. Basmati rice that has been soaked is typically cooked with cardamom, cloves, saffron, and food colouring. Sugar, ghee, and roasted dry fruits are added after it is halfway done cooking, and this mixture is stirred until the sugar melts. Several chopped nuts are used as a garnish. Saffron can be used in place of the artificial food colouring.

Kanchipuram Idli

This meal emphasises elements that are often used for tempering, like cumin seeds, pepper, and curry leaves, giving the well-known idlis a spice-infused twist. Add dry ginger powder, turmeric powder, and coriander leaves to the standard idli batter. Saute the following ingredients in a hot pan: mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, pepper, cumin seeds, ginger, green chillies, and cashews. Use this combination to make the idlis by adding it to the batter. Typically, these come with coconut chutney.

Jaggery Kheer

This kheer can be of interest to you if you’re searching for a straightforward sweet meal. This is made with rice that has been boiled in milk with a dash of cardamom powder. Once the rice is cooked, crushed jaggery is added to the mixture. It is topped with dry fruits that have been sauteed in ghee as the jaggery melts and mixes with the concoction. This is thoroughly blended and served hot.

Kesari Halwa

This saffron-themed halwa is a melt-in-your-mouth confection. Semolina that has been roasted is cooked with water, saffron, and ghee. To intensify the orange tint, some people apply food colouring. After the semolina has fully cooked, sugar is added. The halwa is swirled until the sugar dissolves and thickens. Serve the sweet mixture hot after toasting some dry fruits and nuts in ghee till golden. (IANS)