PoK Will Return to India Sooner or Later, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi– Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted on Thursday that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will eventually return to India, not through force, but through the will of the people living there who, he said, share a deep bond with India.

“PoK will come back to India of its own accord. The people across the Line of Control (LoC) feel a strong connection with us,” Singh said while addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Summit in New Delhi.

He emphasized that most residents of PoK still see themselves as part of India, describing them as “our own people” and likening their current separation to that of family members misled by false narratives. “There is only a small segment who are against integration with India—people who have been misinformed and misled,” he added.

“The day is not far when PoK will return and say, ‘I am India, I have come back,’” Singh said, evoking a powerful image of national reunification.

Drawing a historical parallel, Singh compared the situation to the story of Maharana Pratap and his younger brother Shakti Singh. “Even when separated, Maharana Pratap believed his brother would one day return to the right path. That same trust and familial bond exist between India and PoK,” he said.

The Defence Minister also highlighted India’s growing self-reliance in defense manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, crediting it for enhancing the nation’s ability to counter cross-border terrorism. “Without our indigenous capabilities, our armed forces would not have been able to respond as effectively to threats originating from Pakistan and PoK,” he stated.

Referring to the recent military action dubbed ‘Operation Sindoor’, Singh described it as a new standard in India’s approach to terrorism and border security. He reiterated that the Modi government has redefined the framework for engagement with Pakistan, making it clear that any future dialogue will focus solely on two issues: terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (Source: IANS)