Badshah’s mom’s secrets are no match to his humour; here’s why

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Rapper and songwriter Badshah on Wednesday shared a heartwarming video of his mother cooking in the kitchen, and revealed how the latter is suffering from knee pain, but is not getting them operated.

Badshah took to Instagram, where he has 14.9 million followers and shared a Reel video, in which we can see his mother cooking ‘arbi ki sabzi’.

We can hear a fun banter between Badshah and his mother.

Badshah says, “Kya bana rahe ho?”, and she replies, “Arbi ki sabji”.

The ‘Saturday Saturday’ fame singer further said: “Ghutne kab thik karane hain?”

His mother says, “jab chaho karwa dena”.

Badshah replies to her saying, “kal karwa de fir?” His mother added: “Thik hai pakka.”

The video is captioned as: “Mummy bohot chalaak hain, ghutno mein dard rehta hai kaafi time se but operation nai karaana. Ab camera pe keh rahi hain ke jab bhi karaado. Anyway, arbi kis kis ko achi lagti hai?”

Actress Parineeti Chopra commented: “Arbiiii gang WYA”.

Singer B Praak dropped red heart emojis.

Badshah’s music style comprises Indian pop, hip-hop, rap, and synthwave. He began his career as an underground English rapper under the stage name ‘Cool Equal’, before joining hands with rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh.

He is known for his catchphrase ‘it’s your boy Badshah’ aka ‘Ish yo boy Baad-uh-sh-aa-ah’.

Badshah is known for his songs in movies like– ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Khoobsurat’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Sanam Re’, ‘Kapoor & Sons’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Loveyatri’, ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’, ‘Dabangg 3’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’, ‘Jawan’, ‘Crew’, and ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’. (IANS)