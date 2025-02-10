B Praak calls off podcast episode with Ranveer Allahbadia amid obscene comedy row

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Amid the controversy over Ranveer Allahbadia’s obscene comedy on Samay Raina’s show, singer B Praak has canceled his upcoming podcast with him. The ‘Mann Bharrya’ singer shared an Instagram video, announcing his decision and also the reason behind it.

B Praak said, “I was about to go for a podcast on BeerBiceps and we canceled that because of the kind of pathetic thinking, and the kind of words used on Samay Raina’s show. This is not our Indian culture. What kind of things you are sharing about your parents? Is this comedy? This is not at all comedy. This cannot be stand-up comedy. Teaching people cuss words! I do not understand what generation is this. A Sardarji also comes on the show. Sardarji, you know you are a Sikh, do these things look good? What kind of teachings are you giving? He even puts clips on his Instagram, saying – Yes I abuse, what is the problem in that? Well, we do have a problem with that.”

Bashing Ranveer Allahbadia, B Praak said, “Ranveer Allahbadia you promote Sanatan Dharm, you talk about spirituality, such big names come to your show, and you have such a mentality? I request you all- If we are not able to stop this now, the future of our kids is in danger.”

He concluded, “So please, I request Samay Raina and other comedians who are a part of the show, do not do this. Please preserve our Indian culture and motivate people.”

Ranveer Allahbadia recently appeared on Samay Raina’s show. During the episode, he asked a contestant a controversial question about their parents’ sexual or intimate relationship. His remarks rapidly went viral on social media with netizens criticizing him heavily.

Given the uproar, Ranveer Allahbadia has also issued a public apology, admitting that his remarks were “not appropriate” and “not even funny.” (IANS)