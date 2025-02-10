‘Shiva Shiva Shankara’: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar launches the first song from ‘Kannappa’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The first track from the highly awaited film “Kannappa” is out. Titled “Shiva Shiva Shankara”, the song was unveiled by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the revered founder of the Art of Living Foundation.

This is the first time Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has graced the music release event of a film. “Shiva Shiva Shankara” has been launched at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ashram in Bangalore. “Kannappa” director Mukesh Kumar Singh, Actress Sumalatha, Dr. Mohan Babu, music director Stephen Devassy, and lyricist Ramjogaya Sastry were also present at the event, alongside other esteemed dignitaries.

Expressing their gratitude, the production team released a statement saying, “This film is a labor of devotion, and having Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji unveil our first song on our behalf is truly a blessing.”

Dr. Mohan Babu, the producer of “Kannappa”, also shares his thoughts about the song launch. He stated, “It is an honor to have Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji launch this sacred song. Kannappa is a film deeply connected to Lord Shiva, and this moment adds immense spiritual value to our journey.”

The Hindi version of “Shiva Shiva Shankara” has been sung by Javed Ali and composed by Stephen Devassy. The lyrics of the track have been penned by Shekhar Astitwa.

“Kannappa” is an epic retelling of the legendary tale of “Kannappa”, a devoted Shiva Bhakta.

The movie enjoys a stellar cast with Vishnu Manchu as Kannappa, alongside Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo as the ancillary cast.

Additionally, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen in cameo appearances.

Sheldon Chau has looked after the camera work and the editing has been performed by Anthony.

Produced by Mohan Babu, “Kannappa” is set for a grand worldwide release on 25th April, 2025. (IANS)