Hema Malini Shares One of Her “Most Beautiful” Memories With Dharmendra

Mumbai–Veteran actor and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini has shared one of her most cherished memories with her late husband, Dharmendra, posting a still from their 1977 film Kinara on social media.

In the post, she recalled the filming of the song “Ek Hi Khwaab”—a sequence she described as especially meaningful to both of them. The track, sung by Bhupinder Singh with music by R.D. Burman, was part of the Gulzar-directed romance.

“One of the most beautiful memories of me and Dharamji from the movie Kinara. It was directed by Gulzar saab and the song sung by Bhupinderji and music by R.D. Burman,” she wrote, adding hashtags that reflected the emotional weight of the moment.

Hema and Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring on-screen pairs, collaborated on numerous films across more than a decade, including Sharafat, Seeta Aur Geeta, Jugnu, Pratiggya, Sholay, Dream Girl, Dillagi, Aas Paas, and The Burning Train. Their pairing became a defining feature of 1970s and early 1980s Bollywood.

Earlier in the day, Hema Malini posted a series of previously unpublished family photographs featuring Dharmendra and their daughters, Esha and Ahana. She described the images as “treasured photos,” noting that revisiting them had stirred strong emotions.

“I know it is a surfeit of photos but these have not been published and my emotions are unfolding as I see these,” she wrote.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24. The actor had been hospitalised at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier in the month after experiencing breathlessness. He was discharged on November 12 and continued treatment at home until his death. (Source: IANS)