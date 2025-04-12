South Asian Bar Association Hosts Chai Chat – A Community Conversation on Immigration on April 17

BOSTON–On April 17, join the Asian American Lawyers Association of Massachusetts (AALAM) and the South Asian Bar Association of Greater Boston (SABA-GB) for an evening of open dialogue, expert insight, and community connection at Chai Chat: A Community Conversation on Immigration.
This timely event brings together experienced immigration attorneys and a clinical psychologist from Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers Massachusetts (LCL MA) for a dynamic panel discussion on the far-reaching impact of immigration law—both legally and emotionally—within the Asian American community.
The conversation will explore:
-
The evolving landscape of immigration law
-
Challenges facing immigrant families and their legal advocates
-
Mental health and wellness strategies for attorneys navigating emotionally taxing immigration cases
-
How cultural context shapes the immigration experience for Asian American individuals and families
Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025
Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET
Location: Gesmer Updegrove LLP, 40 Broad St, Boston, MA 02109 (also streaming online)
Register here: Eventbrite Registration
Chai Chat isn’t just a panel—it’s a space to build community, promote healing, and provide attorneys, advocates, and community members with practical strategies and meaningful support. Whether you’re a legal professional, a community member, or someone personally affected by immigration law, this event offers a chance to learn, reflect, and connect.
In-person seating is limited, and the event will also be live-streamed to allow broader access. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage in a critical conversation that centers care, collaboration, and community.