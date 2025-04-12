South Asian Bar Association Hosts Chai Chat – A Community Conversation on Immigration on April 17

BOSTON–On April 17, join the Asian American Lawyers Association of Massachusetts (AALAM) and the South Asian Bar Association of Greater Boston (SABA-GB) for an evening of open dialogue, expert insight, and community connection at Chai Chat: A Community Conversation on Immigration.

This timely event brings together experienced immigration attorneys and a clinical psychologist from Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers Massachusetts (LCL MA) for a dynamic panel discussion on the far-reaching impact of immigration law—both legally and emotionally—within the Asian American community.

The conversation will explore:

The evolving landscape of immigration law

Challenges facing immigrant families and their legal advocates

Mental health and wellness strategies for attorneys navigating emotionally taxing immigration cases

How cultural context shapes the immigration experience for Asian American individuals and families

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET

Location: Gesmer Updegrove LLP, 40 Broad St, Boston, MA 02109 (also streaming online)

Register here: Eventbrite Registration

Chai Chat isn’t just a panel—it’s a space to build community, promote healing, and provide attorneys, advocates, and community members with practical strategies and meaningful support. Whether you’re a legal professional, a community member, or someone personally affected by immigration law, this event offers a chance to learn, reflect, and connect.

In-person seating is limited, and the event will also be live-streamed to allow broader access. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage in a critical conversation that centers care, collaboration, and community.