Asia Cup Showdown: India Face Bangladesh in Super Fours Clash

- Advertisement -

DUBAI– India will look to edge closer to the Asia Cup final when they take on Bangladesh in the Super Fours stage on Monday, in what promises to be a test of form, conditions, and nerve.

India arrive in Dubai on the back of yet another emphatic victory over Pakistan, a win that led captain Suryakumar Yadav to downplay the notion of a rivalry. “Where is the rivalry?” he asked, citing India’s overwhelming dominance in recent years. The numbers back him up: since the start of 2024, India have won 32 of their last 35 T20 internationals, underlining their status as perhaps the most formidable unit in the format today.

Bangladesh, however, come into the contest buoyed by their upset win over Sri Lanka in the opening round. Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman orchestrated that triumph with a clinical spell of 8-0-45-5, strangling Sri Lanka’s middle order and setting up a memorable victory. Against India, their challenge is steeper: they have lost 16 of 17 T20Is to their neighbors. But with Dubai’s slow surface and searing temperatures, they believe conditions could offer them a rare opening.

India’s top order remains rock solid, with Abhishek Sharma’s dazzling 74 against Pakistan cementing his partnership with Shubman Gill. Tilak Varma and Yadav provide further stability, while Sanju Samson continues to be tested in the middle order. Team management appear intent on fitting him into the XI, even if it means reshuffling roles. His performance against Mustafizur’s variations on a sluggish track could be pivotal.

For Bangladesh, captain Litton Das is expected to play despite nursing a back strain. The team must also decide whether to persist with pacer Shoriful Islam, who struggled against Sri Lanka, or turn to Tanzim Hasan for fresh energy. Much, however, will hinge on whether their spinners and cutters can break India’s rhythm during the middle overs.

With conditions in Dubai forecast to produce another low-scoring, attritional contest, both sides will need to adapt quickly. While the odds clearly favor India, Bangladesh know that one inspired performance could flip the script and breathe fresh life into their Asia Cup campaign.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma.

Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin. (Source: IANS)