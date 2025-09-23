Jaishankar, U.S. Envoy-Designate Gor Vow to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK– External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with U.S. Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, with both sides pledging to advance the U.S.-India relationship, according to the State Department.

In a post on X following Monday’s talks, the department said the two leaders “look forward to further promoting the success of the U.S.-India relationship.” Their meeting came shortly after Jaishankar’s bilateral discussions with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where both countries emphasized the importance of sustained engagement on priority areas.

Gor, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump, awaits Senate confirmation for his ambassadorial post. He is also slated to serve concurrently as Trump’s Special Envoy for South and Central Asia. Previously, Gor directed the White House personnel office, overseeing political appointments across the administration.

At his Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing earlier this month, Gor described India as a “strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond,” adding that the U.S.-India partnership “will define the 21st Century.” He also highlighted the personal rapport between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it “something unique.”

Once confirmed, Gor will face the challenge of repairing ties strained by a series of tariff disputes. Trump recently imposed a 25 percent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, followed by an additional 25 percent penalty over India’s purchases of Russian oil.

“Improving U.S.-India trade ties will not only bolster U.S. competitiveness, but also reduce China’s economic leverage over other nations,” Gor said during his confirmation hearing.

With high-level meetings and renewed diplomatic attention, both sides appear committed to steering the relationship toward greater stability despite recent trade tensions. (Source: IANS)