Dr. Manju Sheth, Mandy Pant, and Sheetal Acharya to Present Woman of the Year Award Gala 2025

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA — Once again, Dr. Manju Sheth, Mandy Pant, and Sheetal Acharya, under Dr. Sheth’s leadership, will present the Woman of the Year Awards Gala this Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

“We are thrilled to host the 22nd Annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala this Saturday,” said Dr. Sheth. “It has been a great privilege for me to direct and host this event since 2012, after receiving the prestigious award in 2011. I am continually inspired by the exceptional women honored each year.”

This prestigious event, hosted by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, is expected to attract around 400 distinguished business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals, and academicians.

To buy a ticket, click here.

Dr. Manju Sheth, MD

Dr. Manju Sheth is an internist at Beth Israel Lahey Health and a passionate advocate for the intersection of medicine and media. With her extensive experience across three continents, Dr. Sheth brings a unique perspective on issues impacting women globally. She has served as the Chair of the Advisory Board for Saheli, an organization supporting South Asian victims of domestic violence, and has held key leadership roles with the Indian Medical Association of New England, the Indian Women Physicians Forum, and the Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence.

Dr. Sheth co-founded the New England Health Expo in 2013 to raise awareness about health and wellness within the South Asian community. As a co-founder of India New England Multimedia (INE), she created the annual New England Choice Awards to celebrate the achievements of the Indian diaspora. She is also the creator of the popular talk show and podcast Chai with Manju, which shares inspiring stories from South Asian leaders, recently celebrating its 10th anniversary.

In addition, Dr. Sheth co-founded Women Who Win, a global media platform that empowers women. She has received numerous accolades, including being named India New England Woman of the Year in 2011 and being listed in the 150 Women of Influence by YWCA Boston. In 2024, she was honored with the Leadership in Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity award from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Asian and Pacific Islanders Commission. She is also the co-author of the books Women Who Win and Girls Who Win.

Mandy Pant

Mandy Pant is a Lead Technologist in the Design Engineering Group at Intel, where she has played a pivotal role in advancing power delivery and management for Intel’s next-generation server microprocessors. Previously, she served as the Director of Intel’s Corporate Research Council, which collaborates with top academic researchers and senior technical leaders to drive strategic research initiatives.

Ms. Pant has published over 20 technical papers, holds 3 issued patents, and has 5 pending patents. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering from I.I.T Kharagpur, a Master’s in Electrical Engineering, and a PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

In her personal life, Ms. Pant enjoys hitting the gym, dancing, reading, doing yoga, and spending quality time with her husband.

Sheetal Acharya

Sheetal Acharya is an expert in developing and executing business transformation strategies. She currently leads the organizational enablement team for National Grid’s $3.8 billion divestiture of its Rhode Island business. Ms. Acharya works closely with senior executives to implement strategic changes, ensuring employees embrace new ways of working with confidence and empathy.

Before her work at National Grid, Ms. Acharya spent 15 years in management consulting, where she led the organizational enablement practice at Publicis Sapient. She is a strong advocate for women and children’s causes and has served as the first National President of The Network of Indian Professionals of North America. She was also involved with the leadership committee for the Boston Women’s March for America and served as the President of her children’s elementary school Parent Teacher Organization.

Ms. Acharya holds an MBA from Babson College and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Together, these extraordinary women have had an immense impact in their respective fields and continue to inspire others through their leadership, advocacy, and dedication to community service.