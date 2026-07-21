Ashwin Backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to Remain in India’s Plans for 2027 World Cup

New Delhi–Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli amid renewed debate about their international futures, saying the veteran batters have earned the right to decide when they retire.

Ashwin made the comments after Rohit scored 138 in the deciding one-day international against England at Lord’s. He said both players remain difficult to leave out as long as they want to continue representing India.

“They cannot touch Virat and Rohit if they want to play. It is because of their credentials. Rohit has scored almost 12,000 runs; they cannot touch him,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin added that Rohit and Kohli remain major attractions for supporters and that dropping either player would generate an intense public reaction.

“They are batters, and if you touch them, they have an army. People come to see them. If you drop them, it will just break the roof down,” he said.

Ashwin praised Rohit’s innings at Lord’s, saying the former India captain appeared to be in complete control after settling at the crease.

“This is a phenomenal knock. He was set after hitting that pull to Josh Tongue,” Ashwin said. “If he were in a slightly better state or were more confident, he could have scored 180 and won the match for the team. I felt like Rohit was in really good form.”

He said Rohit no longer needed to prove his ability and suggested that his main motivation was earning a place in India’s squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

“We have seen him for so many years; there’s nothing left to prove,” Ashwin said. “It is only about the internal appetite: I want to go to the World Cup, that’s why I need to play like this.”

Despite Rohit’s 138, India finished at 360 for seven as England secured a 27-run victory and won the three-match ODI series 2-1. (Source: IANS)