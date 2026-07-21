Pakistan-Born Man Among 10 Targeted in U.S. Denaturalization Cases

Washington–A Pakistan-born man accused of using multiple identities to obtain U.S. immigration benefits is among 10 naturalized citizens facing efforts to revoke their citizenship as the Trump administration expands its denaturalization campaign.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice said the cases were filed over the past 30 days against people accused of offenses including immigration fraud, child sexual abuse, healthcare fraud and cocaine trafficking.

The government alleges that the defendants obtained citizenship illegally or concealed important facts and made willful misrepresentations during the naturalization process.

One of the defendants, 65-year-old Murtaza Ali, is accused of submitting immigration applications under several aliases before obtaining permanent residency and becoming a U.S. citizen in 2009 under the name Muhammad Iqbal.

Federal authorities said fingerprint analysis later showed that applications filed under the different identities belonged to the same person.

Ali pleaded guilty in 2014 to making false material statements to a federal agency after admitting that he submitted three immigration benefit applications using three identities, according to the government.

The United States filed a four-count denaturalization complaint against Ali on July 14 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

The complaint alleges that he obtained citizenship through immigration fraud, committed unlawful acts reflecting adversely on his moral character, gave false testimony during the naturalization process and concealed material facts.

“When you commit fraud during the naturalization process, you forfeit the right to keep your U.S. citizenship,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the 10 defendants allegedly misrepresented or concealed criminal conduct while seeking citizenship.

“These ten criminal aliens — including child sex abusers, a nearly $900,000 Medicare fraudster, and a cocaine trafficker — lied their way into U.S. citizenship,” Blanche said.

Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate said the administration planned to file additional cases.

“We refuse to give a free pass to criminals who cheated their way into American citizenship,” Shumate said. “We’ve only scratched the surface — many more complaints are coming.”

The other defendants were born in Cuba, Mexico, Peru and Poland. The allegations include Medicare fraud, child sexual abuse, identity fraud, wire fraud and cocaine trafficking.

The complaints were filed in federal courts across the country. The government emphasized that the claims remain allegations and that no court has made a final determination of liability. (Source: IANS)