Armaan Malik Says “Trust” Shaped the Soul of ‘Chal Musafir’ in ‘Gustaakh Ishq’

MUMBAI — Singer and composer Armaan Malik has unveiled “Chal Musafir,” his latest soulful track from the upcoming film “Gustaakh Ishq,” describing the creative process as both transformative and deeply inspiring. The song marks another emotionally resonant addition to Malik’s growing repertoire.

Reflecting on the experience, Armaan said stepping into director-composer Vishal Bhardwaj’s musical universe felt like a refreshing artistic shift. “Stepping into Vishal sir’s musical world was both an honour and a refreshing shift in perspective,” he said. “His music asks for two things at once — vulnerability and precision — and he somehow makes that balance feel completely organic. What I loved most was the freedom he gave me. He didn’t over-explain anything; he shared a feeling, a world, and trusted me to find my own truth within it. As a singer, that kind of space is rare and incredibly inspiring.”

Armaan noted that this sense of trust shaped the emotional core of “Chal Musafir,” giving him freedom to express sincerity and depth without constraint.

“Gustaakh Ishq” also marks designer Manish Malhotra’s debut as a film producer under his banner Stage5 Productions. According to lead actor Vijay Varma, Malhotra played a key creative role in shaping the film’s visual tone — especially through costume design.

In an interview with IANS, Vijay shared how Malhotra transformed his character Pappan, who is poor and struggling, into someone who still carries an air of style. “His contribution was very important because the film is set in a place, a class, and an environment where there are barely any resources,” Vijay said.

“My character is poor and can barely make ends meet. He’s struggling to survive and has no money. So I thought the phatichar (broke) would naturally look troubled and worn-out. But since this is a Manish Malhotra production, he decided to present the phatichar with a certain swag. My character doesn’t have much, but whatever little he owns, he wears with attitude. That’s Manish’s contribution, because he truly understands cinema.”

“Gustaakh Ishq” brings together emotional music, distinct visual storytelling, and a team intent on creating a textured, character-driven world — with “Chal Musafir” offering the first melodic glimpse into that universe. (Source: IANS)