Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Life’s Fragility: “In the End, Life Just Becomes a Series of Still Pictures”

MUMBAI — Amitabh Bachchan slipped into a contemplative mood in his late-night blog entry on Monday, sharing a reflective note accompanied by images from the set of the current season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati.” The veteran actor wrote, “In the end, life just becomes a series of still pictures,” a line that appeared to echo the recent loss of his longtime friend and colleague Dharmendra.

Dharmendra, a towering figure of Indian cinema, passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. He would have turned 90 on December 8. The two stars shared decades of friendship and worked together in some of Hindi cinema’s most beloved films, including “Sholay” (1975), “Chupke Chupke” (1975), “Ram Balram” (1980), “Naseeb” (1981), “The Burning Train” (1980), and “Hum Kaun Hai?” (1983).

Following Dharmendra’s passing, Bachchan penned an emotional tribute: “another valiant Giant has left us .. left the arena .. leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound .. Dharam ji .. .. the epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart, and its most endearing simplicity ..”

He continued, writing of Dharmendra’s grounded nature: “he brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from, and remained true to its temperament .. un soiled throughout his glorious career, in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade .. the fraternity underwent changes .. not him .. his smile, his charm and his warmth … a rarity in the profession .. .. the air about us swings vacant .. a vacuum that shall ever remain vacuus .. .. prayers.”

Bachchan’s latest post, framed by the still photographs of his ongoing work on “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” carried a quiet acknowledgement of time, memory, and the fleeting nature of life — themes that often surface in his writings, but now resonate even more deeply in the shadow of a personal loss.

“Kaun Banega Crorepati,” the Hindi adaptation of the global franchise “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”, continues to enjoy widespread popularity. Bachchan has hosted nearly every season, except the third, which briefly featured Shah Rukh Khan as host. (Source: IANS)