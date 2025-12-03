Agastya Nanda Says Arijit Singh’s Voice Gave Him “Goosebumps” as ‘Ikkis’ Unveils First Song ‘Sitaare’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — The makers of the upcoming war drama “Ikkis” have launched their musical campaign with the release of “Sitaare,” a tender love ballad sung by Arijit Singh. The song offers the audience its first emotional glimpse into the film’s softer side, which contrasts with its intense wartime narrative.

Agastya Nanda, on whom the song is picturised, described “Sitaare” as a crucial emotional anchor in the story. “‘Sitaare’ is the emotional heartbeat of our story, and it feels like stepping into a little bubble of calm and love before Arun’s life takes a dramatic turn,” he said. “Watching the visuals blend with Arijit Sir’s voice feels surreal and gives me goosebumps. I hope listeners feel the softness and sincerity we tried to bring into every frame.”

Simar Bhatia, who plays the female lead, echoed the sentiment. “There’s so much sincerity in ‘Sitaare’. It’s soft, intimate, and full of delicate emotions. It sets the tone for Arun’s journey in such a beautiful way,” she said. “I hope the audience connects to the emotions, honesty, and the quiet magic we felt while filming it.”

The song highlights the blossoming romance between Nanda and Bhatia’s characters against the backdrop of a story rooted in courage, sacrifice, and patriotism. Composed and produced by White Noise Collectives, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, “Sitaare” blends poetic warmth with Arijit Singh’s signature emotional depth.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, “Ikkis” dramatizes the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. Known for his extraordinary bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Khetarpal’s story remains a lasting symbol of national pride.

The film stars Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, and the late Dharmendra. “Ikkis” is set for a grand theatrical release on December 25, 2025.

With “Sitaare,” the makers aim to give audiences an intimate look at the inner world of Arun Khetarpal before the unfolding events test his courage on the battlefield. (Source: IANS)