Armaan Malik on innocence in love songs of the nineties

Mumbai– Singer Armaan Malik recently came up with another heartfelt melody with “Pehla Nasha 2.0.” He was recently asked about his views on the innocence in love songs of the nineties during an exclusive chat with IANS.

To this, the singer replied, “I truly believe so, the innocent factor was very prevalent in the 90s, and slowly over the years I think the love songs that started coming out were very pretentious in a way, and also, there were a lot of scenarios where they thought of fictional circumstances or didn’t talk about love in an honest manner, and I feel that element was very prevalent in the 90s songs, which is why we have tried to retain that essence in Pehla Nasha 2.0. There is a certain first romance flutter in your heart kind of feeling that is there in this version, and that’s something that’s missing in today’s songs.”

Armaan Malik further added, “I feel the love songs I am known for as well like ‘Sab Tera’, ‘Sau Asmaan’, and there are songs which have been put together by both me and Amaal over the years that carry that innocence because we feel that’s the kind of love we believe in. I think that’s the kind of love the 90s also believed in. So, I am glad I got an opportunity to bring that innocence back and bring that purity of love back.”

“Pehla Nasha 2.0.” is composed by Amaal Mallik, the lyrics of the drama have been penned by Rashmi Virag.

On a different note, global singing sensation Ed Sheeran is currently in India for his Mathematics tour. During the Hyderabad leg of the concert, the ‘Shape of You’ singer expressed his gratitude toward Armaan Malik. Calling him not just a talented artist but also a true friend, Ed Sheeran said, “I met this man in 2021, and it’s been quite a journey together… He is such a good friend, and I’m glad he came here tonight. Please make some noise for Armaan Malik.” (IANS)