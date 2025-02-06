AR Rahman calls ‘Aaya Re Toofan’ a tribute to indomitable spirit of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer A.R. Rahman has shared his inspiration behind composing the electrifying anthem “Aaya Re Toofan” from “Chhaava,” calling it a powerful tribute to the indomitable spirit of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Recently, the makers released the second track, “Aaya Re Toofan” from the upcoming historical epic. This electrifying song is composed and sung by the Academy Award-winning Rahman.

The National Award-winning singer described the song as an invocation of an era, crafted to bring forth the Maratha roar in its grandest form. He emphasized that every beat, note, and war cry in the composition is designed to stir something primal and celebratory, resonating deeply with the soul. Rahman expressed his delight at how the song captures the essence of strength and valor in the epic’s portrayal of the Maratha king.

In a statement, Rahman shared, “Aaya Re Toofan’ is an invocation of an era; it’s a resounding tribute to the unyielding spirit of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. When I set out to compose this song, the idea was to bring forth the Maratha roar in its grandest, most electrifying form, one that echoes in the soul. Every beat, every note, every war cry in this composition is meant to stir something primal, powerful and celebratory — I’m delighted that this.”

Vicky Kaushal, who plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film, added, “Aaya Re Toofan’ is a primal force of nature. Every single person on the set poured their heart, blood, and sweat into honouring the sacred legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This wasn’t just a song for us; it was a responsibility, a calling.”

“Aaya Re Toofan’ marks a huge milestone – the coronation of a historic icon, and to be able to bring it to life is a privilege beyond words. I’m honoured that the legendary A.R. Rahman sir has powered this anthem with his mesmerising composition and mighty voice, invoking an era of unmatched bravery. Launching it in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a land that carries the weight of his name and his sacrifice, feels like destiny bringing everything full circle,” Vicky further stated.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, “Chhaava” will hit theaters on February 14. (IANS)