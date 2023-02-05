Arjun Rao of Boston Passes Away

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–Arjun Rao of Boston passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in the company of his family.

He was beloved husband of 55 years to Geeta; devoted and loving father of daughter, Dr. Revati Rao. He was predeceased by his son, Dr. Sunil Rao.

He immigrated to the Boston area in 1967 and adopted the city as his home. He put his heart and soul into building his own electrical engineering business, BR+A Consulting Engineers.

With his strong work ethic, personal drive, and remarkable vision, he guided his company to become a national success. He was a widely respected leader in his field and a pillar of his community. Above all, however, he will remembered for his love of family. He will be dearly missed.

He was co-founder of Boston-based BR+A in 1975 along with Gene Bard and Ted Athanas. With just 11 MEP design engineers and a few rooms packed with drafting tables, they built a firm that would become respected for solid engineering and even stronger relationships. Today, BR+A operate ten offices nationwide and employ hundreds of dedicated team members.

Private memorial services and a cremation ceremony were held last month in remembrance of Arjun. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Philanthropy, Attention: Heart Failure Division, 330 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 or by phone at 617-667-7330 in honor of Arjun.

A private visitation was held on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at J.S. Waterman Langone Chapel, 580 Commercial Street, Boston, MA 02109. A funeral service occurred Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Newton Cemetery Chapel, 791 Walnut Street, Newton Centre, MA 02459.