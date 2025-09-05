Apple to Open New Stores in Bengaluru and Pune, Tim Cook Says He’s ‘Thrilled’ to Expand in India

- Advertisement -

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW DELHI– Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced the opening of two new official Apple Stores in India, with locations in Bengaluru’s Hebbal and Pune’s Koregaon Park. Cook said the company is “thrilled” to bring its retail experience to more customers in one of its fastest-growing markets.

“Say hello to Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune! We are thrilled to continue to bring the best of Apple to customers across India at these two new stores,” Cook posted on X Thursday.

The Bengaluru outlet, Apple Hebbal, was slated to open on September 2 at the Phoenix Mall of Asia. It becomes the company’s third official retail location in the country, following Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex and Delhi’s Saket. Apple has used a unique storefront design featuring vibrant peacock feathers to tease the launch, paying tribute to India’s national bird.

The new store will feature Apple’s full product lineup, from iPhones and Macs to AirPods and iPads, alongside accessories, expert technical support, and the company’s popular “Today at Apple” sessions.

In Pune, Apple is preparing to launch a 10,000-square-foot flagship store at KOPA Mall in Koregaon Park. This will be the first Apple Store in Maharashtra outside of Mumbai and the company’s fourth in India. Both new stores are expected to open in early September.

Currently, Apple operates two official stores in India—one in Mumbai and one in New Delhi. But during the company’s earnings call, Cook confirmed that several more retail outlets will be opened in the country before the end of 2025. Reports suggest new locations could also include Mumbai, Noida, and other cities.

The expansion follows a record-breaking first quarter in fiscal 2025, when the iPhone became the best-selling smartphone in India. That success has reinforced Apple’s long-term confidence in the market, where its overall share remains relatively small compared to rivals.

To support the new stores, Apple has begun hiring across positions, from customer support to leadership in retail operations, to ensure what it calls a world-class in-person experience.

Apple first entered India’s direct-to-consumer market with its online store in 2020, followed by the Apple Store app in 2024. Its first two physical outlets opened in April 2023.

Alongside its retail push, Apple has been scaling up manufacturing in India. The full iPhone 16 lineup was produced domestically, and Foxconn has already begun small-scale production of the upcoming iPhone 17 at its Bengaluru facility. Tata Group is also expected to handle manufacturing of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models.

With the iPhone 17 launch just weeks away, industry watchers say Apple’s new Bengaluru and Pune stores are poised to drive demand and bring the “Apple experience” to even more Indian customers. (Source: IANS)