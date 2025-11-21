AP Dhillon drops new track ‘Hitmen,’ says he wanted to capture a raw hip-hop energy

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Punjabi music star AP Dhillon has released his latest track, “Hitmen,” featuring longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon, saying the duo aimed to channel a raw hip-hop vibe while staying true to his signature sound.

The release follows the success of Dhillon’s recent collaboration “Thodi Si Daru” with Shreya Ghoshal, which highlighted his softer, melodic style. “HITMEN is me having fun with a new energy,” Dhillon said. “Shinda and I wanted to tap into a raw hip hop vibe that still feels true to my sound.”

Dhillon, who announced his India tour “One of One” in September, said India remains central to his artistic identity. The tour, his third in the country, will begin in December 2025 and span major cities including Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. “India will always be the heart of my inspiration and art,” he said at the time, adding that he looks forward to reconnecting with fans and “creating incredible memories together.”

Dhillon launched his music career in 2019 with “Fake,” a collaboration with Shinda Kahlon released under their independent label Run-Up Records. He later appeared in and produced “Faraar” by Gurinder Gill and Kahlon. His breakout came in 2020 with “Deadly,” which reached No. 11 on the UK Asian chart and entered the top five of the UK Punjabi chart.

He followed with “Droptop” alongside Gurinder Gill, and later appeared in “Excuses” by Intense, which peaked at No. 3 on the UK Asian chart and topped the UK Punjabi chart. His global hit “Brown Munde,” featuring Gill, Gminxr and Kahlon with contributions from Nav, Sidhu Moose Wala, Money Musik, Anmol Dalwani and Steel Banglez, cemented his rise as a leading Punjabi international artist.

In 2021, Dhillon and his team staged their first live concert tour, “Over The Top – The Takeover Tour,” performing in six major Indian cities. In 2023, he became the first Punjabi-language artist to perform at the Juno Awards in Edmonton, Canada, delivering his hit “Summer High.” (Source: IANS)