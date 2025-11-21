Shaan marks 25th wedding anniversary with star-studded celebration

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Singer Shaan and his wife Radhika Mukherjee celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a special gathering attended by family, friends and members of the entertainment industry, calling the evening an unforgettable milestone.

A video shared by Shaan on Instagram shows moments from the celebration, where the couple welcomed guests including comedian Kapil Sharma, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, and singer Mika Singh. The clips capture the couple dancing together, Shaan performing for attendees, and their son Maahi singing for his parents — a moment that added to the emotional warmth of the night.

“It was an unforgettable night!!! Family, friends, and fraternity!!! Thank you so much for your love and warm participation in the revelry and celebration,” Shaan wrote in his caption. “Both @radhikashaan and I feel so blessed to have you in our life and on our special day.” He paired the post with Maahi’s track “Jaadugari.”

Ahead of the celebration, Shaan shared a heartfelt anniversary message for Radhika on Instagram, posting a picture of the two along with an emotional tribute. He reflected on reaching the 25-year mark: “I used to think … 25 years … Silver Jubilee … we will have become so old and washed out by then … ready to retire into the sunset …” But, he added, “with @radhikashaan in my life … every day felt as new and fresh and beautiful, and before I knew it … we were 25 years married!! And the magic has just begun.”

Shaan and Radhika married in November 2000 and are parents to two sons. (Source: IANS)