Anup Jalota Returns to Boston After 15 Years for “A Tribute to Legends” Concert

Andover, MA — Fans of Indian devotional music are in for a rare and unforgettable experience as the legendary Anup Jalota makes his long-awaited return to the Boston stage after more than 15 years.

Presented by Sonali’s Music Room, the concert titled “A Tribute to Legends” will take place on Friday, October 31 at 7:30 PM at the J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts in Andover, MA.

Known globally as the Bhajan Samrat (Emperor of Bhajans), Anup Jalota is celebrated for his soulful renditions of devotional music and Urdu poetry. With a career spanning decades and a voice that resonates deeply with audiences, his performances are regarded as spiritual journeys through timeless melodies.

This upcoming concert promises to be a heartfelt homage to iconic figures in Indian music, featuring a carefully curated selection of bhajans, ghazals, and golden classics. For many in the New England community, this marks a rare chance to witness Jalota live — and for some, a once-in-a-lifetime musical event.

“It’s a great honor to organize this event through my Sonali’s Music Room,” according to event organizers. “Having Anup Ji perform in Boston after so many years makes this concert incredibly special, both for the community and for me personally.”

The concert venue, J. Everett Collins Center, offers a professional-grade setting with ample seating, parking, and easy access from surrounding areas. Located at 100 Shawsheen Road, Andover, MA, the venue is a convenient cultural hub for music lovers from Boston and beyond.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are available in multiple tiers to accommodate a wide range of budgets, starting at $39 and going up to $199 for premium seating. Each ticket tier offers a unique experience, with higher tiers providing preferred views and proximity to the stage.

Event Summary:

Event: A Tribute to Legends – Anup Jalota Live in Concert

Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM (Doors open earlier)

Venue: J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Shawsheen Rd, Andover, MA

Presented by: Sonali’s Music Room