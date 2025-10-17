Bollywood Roundup: SRK, Kajol, Anupam Kher, and more…

- Advertisement -

SRK, Kajol, Anupam Kher bring back DDLJ nostalgia at Filmfare

Mumbai– The Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad turned into a full-blown nostalgia fest as Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, and Anupam Kher reunited on stage, instantly taking fans back to the timeless charm of “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.”

SRK and Kajol lit up the stage with a romantic medley featuring hits from their iconic film, their chemistry as electric as ever. Midway through, Anupam Kher joined them to present the award to Shahrukh, recreating their hilarious “O Pochi O Lola” father-son moment from DDLJ—sending the audience into thunderous applause.

Kajol, elegant in a black saree, smiled as Kher handed the trophy to Khan, completing a perfect on-stage reunion of three beloved stars from the 1995 blockbuster. The moment doubled as a heartfelt nod to DDLJ’s 30th anniversary this year.

Adding to the magic, Karan Johar also made an appearance, stirring up memories of another classic—“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”—which just turned 27. For Bollywood fans, it was a night drenched in nostalgia, love, and cinematic history.

Shilpa Shetty heads to Goa with new Bastian opening

Mumbai– Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty is expanding her culinary empire once again, this time taking her famed restaurant chain Bastian to Goa. The ‘Sukhee’ star performed an inauguration puja for the new outlet on Friday, sharing glimpses of the

ceremony on Instagram Stories.

Dressed in a simple white printed salwar kameez, Shilpa was seen performing a yagna, marking the auspicious start of her newest venture.

Just weeks ago, rumors swirled that her popular Bandra hotspot, Bastian, was shutting down. Shilpa quickly shut down the buzz, clarifying that the space was being rebranded as Ammakai—a South Indian Mangalorean restaurant—while Bastian itself is moving to Juhu under the name Bastian Beach Club.

“Bastian is going nowhere!” Shilpa declared in a recent video. “We’re just growing—introducing Ammakai in Bandra and Bastian Beach Club in Juhu.”

Now, with the Goa launch, Shilpa’s restaurant brand continues to make waves, backed by her brother and partner Ranjeet Bindra, whom she credited for “transforming the hospitality business with passion and vision.”

Rakul Preet Singh’s dreamy birthday getaway with husband Jackky and family

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh gave fans a peek into her blissful birthday weekend, filled with sunshine, laughter, and love.

The ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ star took to Instagram to share a video montage from her celebration, showing yoga sessions, poolside fun with husband Jackky Bhagnani, and cozy family lunches. “Couldn’t have asked for a better birthday weekend. The best people, the most magical place, and endless love,” she wrote.

Rakul, who turned a year older on October 10, was showered with an emotional love note from Jackky, who called her his “universe” and “keeper of my heart.” His poetic message melted fans across social media.

Up next, Rakul will be seen reprising her role as Ayesha Khurana in De De Pyaar De 2, starring alongside Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan. The romantic comedy sequel hits theaters on November 14.

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti shows off her painting skills

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra’s little artist is stealing hearts again! The global star shared a sweet glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, showing off her creative side.

On her Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted a photo of Malti proudly holding up a chart with her tiny red and blue handprints. Beside her sat a bucket of paint and a doll—proof that art time was in full swing. “My angel,” wrote Priyanka, melting hearts online.

Earlier, the ‘Barfi’ actress shared another fun moment from her London stay, showing hairstylist Luke Pluckrose untangling her hair after a Diwali bash. Laughing through the video, Priyanka teased, “Nick’s not here in London, Luke is!”

Just days before, she posted a clip with husband Nick Jonas playing hairdresser mid-flight, multitasking between fixing her hair and watching baseball. Clearly, between parenting, painting, and playful salon sessions, the Jonas-Chopra household knows how to keep things light and full of love.

Sonam Kapoor’s sweet birthday wish for ‘chachu’ Sanjay Kapoor as he turns 60

Mumbai– Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor had the sweetest birthday wish for her uncle, actor Sanjay Kapoor, as he celebrated his 60th on Friday.

Sonam took to Instagram Stories to post a throwback photo of the two smiling together, captioned simply, “Happy birthday chachu.” The nostalgic snap quickly won hearts among fans of the Kapoor clan.

Sanjay, who made his debut in 1995 with Prem and rose to fame with Raja, has since appeared in films like Sirf Tum, Luck by Chance, Mission Mangal, and Merry Christmas. He’s married to Maheep Kapoor of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame, and their daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently debuted with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

On the work front, Sanjay was last seen in Param Sundari, while Sonam—known for hits like Neerja and Raanjhanaa—is gearing up for her comeback in Battle of Bittora, a political romance produced by Anil Kapoor Films.

Madhuri Dixit marks 26 years of love with husband Dr. Shriram Nene

Mumbai– Bollywood’s eternal “Dhak Dhak” girl Madhuri Dixit is celebrating 26 years of marriage with her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, and the couple couldn’t look happier.

Madhuri took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video montage filled with unseen wedding photos and candid moments from their life together. “From moments to memories, 26 years of walking through life hand in hand. Happy anniversary @drneneofficial,” she wrote, radiating love and gratitude.

The two tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Southern California on October 17, 1999. They are proud parents to two sons, Arin and Ryan. Dr. Nene also marked the occasion online, writing, “Every year gets better with you… to many more happily ever afters, raising kids, saving the world, entertaining everyone, and driving to tomorrow together.”

After years spent balancing family and stardom, Madhuri is back to thrilling audiences—next appearing as a dark, complex character in Nagesh Kukunoor’s upcoming web series Mrs. Deshpande, where she’ll play a serial killer. (Source: IANS)