Another brand chooses Deepika Padukone

New Delhi– Renowned for pushing boundaries and embodying elegance and sophistication, actor Deepika Padukone is known for her expression of individuality that she embraces in her craft.

Dyson, the global technology company, appoints the actress as a Hair Care technologies brand ambassador. Through this partnership, the brand aims to increase awareness around the importance of maintaining hair health, while continuing to drive relevance for its technologically advanced styling tools.

Deepika on her association said, “I’ve always believed that a hairstyle can make or break a look. Dyson’s commitment to innovation and focus on delivering advanced technology for healthier hair styling has always resonated with me and I truly believe that this association will inspire people to achieve superior hair styles while also caring for the health of their hair.”

“We are pleased to partner with Deepika Padukone. Combining cutting-edge engineering and forward-thinking design, Dyson Hair Care technologies have and will continue to revolutionise the way we care for and style our hair. Our association with Deepika will further amplify conversations on versatile, healthy everyday styling suited for all hair types”, adds Ankit Jain, Managing Director, Dyson India. (IANS)