Andhra Court Sends YouTuber Prashna Raavan to Judicial Custody After Police Invoke UAPA

VIJAYAWADA, July 6: A court in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Sunday remanded YouTuber and political commentator Bachalakuri Joseph, popularly known as Prashna Raavan, to 14 days of judicial custody after police invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with alleged derogatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Raavan, who was arrested for the fifth time in less than a week, was produced before a judge at Gannavaram late on Sunday. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court remanded him to judicial custody till July 18. He was later shifted to Nellore Central Jail.

The latest arrest came shortly after the YouTuber secured bail in the fourth case registered against him on July 4. Gannavaram Police immediately took him into custody again based on a complaint filed by a local leader of the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena.

In the latest FIR, police invoked stringent provisions under both the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the UAPA, significantly raising the seriousness of the case.

Raavan has been booked under Sections 147, 148, 152, 192, 197(1)(d) and 353(1)(b) of the BNS, along with Sections 13 and 39 of the UAPA.

According to police, the charges include waging or attempting to wage war against the Government of India, criminal conspiracy, acts threatening the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, support for unlawful activities, and support to a terrorist organisation.

Police also invoked Section 148 of the BNS, which relates to conspiracy to commit offences punishable under Section 147 or to overawe the Central or a state government through criminal force or its threat.

Section 152 of the BNS, dealing with acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, has also been applied. The offence carries penalties that may extend to life imprisonment or death, in addition to a fine.

The cases stem from remarks allegedly made by Raavan during a Dalit Christian meeting in Eluru on June 28. He was first arrested by Pithapuram Police from Hyderabad on June 30 following complaints by Jana Sena workers, who also lodged cases against him at multiple police stations across Andhra Pradesh over videos uploaded on his YouTube channel, Prashna.

Each time Raavan secured bail, he was re-arrested in another case registered elsewhere in the state. After he obtained bail in the fourth case, police invoked the more stringent BNS and UAPA provisions in the latest case.

Reacting to the developments, Raavan’s wife, Anusha, alleged that her husband had merely used language similar to that employed by Pawan Kalyan.

“File such cases against Pawan Kalyan first, and then against my husband. They are creating morphed videos and spreading false propaganda against Raavan,” she told reporters in Hyderabad.

The repeated arrests have triggered criticism from the opposition YSR Congress Party and several civil society groups, who have accused the Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government of pursuing political vendetta.

Actor Prakash Raj also criticised the Andhra Pradesh government, alleging misuse of power through repeated arrests of the YouTuber.

“How far are you planning to go by abusing power,” he said, while demanding Raavan’s immediate release. (Source: IANS)