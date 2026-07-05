116-Year-Old Woman Treks 3,550 Steps to Tirumala Temple, CM Chandrababu Naidu Calls Her Faith ‘Truly Inspiring’

TIRUPATI–A 116-year-old woman has captured the admiration of devotees and leaders alike after trekking the entire Alipiri footpath to reach the hill shrine of Lord Sri Venkateswara in Tirumala, with her remarkable feat going viral on social media.

The elderly devotee, identified as Navaneethamma, climbed approximately 3,550 steps through the Seshachalam hills to reach the temple for darshan, accompanied by her family, in a display of unwavering faith that has drawn widespread praise.

Among those moved by her devotion was Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who described her journey as an inspiration.

“Absolutely awestruck by this 116-year-old grandmother who trekked all the way up to Tirumala on foot to have the divine darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. Wonderful to see her family supporting her lifelong faith. Truly inspiring!” the Chief Minister posted on X.

He added that the centenarian’s journey proves that “age is truly just a number when it comes to pure devotion.”

The viral video also prompted Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu to announce a special darshan for the elderly devotee and her family.

Calling her determination “truly inspiring,” the TTD chairman said arrangements would be made for the family to have a special darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

Initially appealing for information about the woman, B.R. Naidu later confirmed that TTD Vigilance officials had identified her as Navaneethamma, a native of Tamil Nadu who is currently staying with relatives in Jeevakona in Tirupati.

“It brings me great joy that Smt. Navaneethamma and her family members will have the privilege of the VIP Break Darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara tomorrow morning,” he said in a post on X.

The centenarian’s extraordinary pilgrimage has resonated widely online, with many social media users hailing her determination and lifelong devotion to Lord Venkateswara.