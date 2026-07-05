Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: Trust Treasurer Denies Role in Cash Counting, Demands Impartial Probe

AYODHYA–The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has triggered mounting demands for accountability, with the Trust’s treasurer Govind Dev Giri breaking his silence to deny any role in counting cash while calling for a thorough and impartial investigation into the controversy.

In a detailed two-page statement issued on Sunday, Govind Dev Giri said he was “hurt, saddened and ashamed” over the alleged theft of devotees’ offerings, asserting that he had never participated in the counting of temple donations.

Clarifying his role, the Trust treasurer said he lives in Pune, travels extensively for religious discourses and visits Ayodhya only once a month.

“I did not take a single rupee from the Trust,” he said, while backing a comprehensive investigation into what he described as an “unbelievable and deeply hurtful” incident for devotees.

He said the alleged theft, including the amount involved, the timing and the modus operandi, remained under investigation and expressed confidence in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the police.

“This grave transgression must be investigated thoroughly and impartially. We have faith in the SIT and the police. The guilty will not escape,” he said.

Calling for strict punishment irrespective of status or position, Govind Dev Giri said anyone found guilty should face the full force of the law.

“No matter how powerful the offender may be, they must face strict punishment from the court, regardless of their name or position,” he said.

He also advocated reforms to strengthen the management of temple donations, proposing an oversight mechanism based on expert advice to ensure complete transparency and accurate accounting of every contribution made by devotees.

The controversy has prompted reactions from political and religious leaders, with Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan describing the allegations as deeply unfortunate.

“I believe this is extremely unfortunate and a matter of concern. Whoever has hurt the sentiments of Ram devotees… the strictest possible punishment should be given so that no one dares to commit such an act in the future,” Paswan told IANS.

He also criticised attempts to politicise the issue, saying questions raised over the controversy should not be used to hurt the sentiments of Lord Ram’s devotees.

Expressing confidence in the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, Paswan said no guilty person would be spared.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar challenged opposition leaders to assist the ongoing investigation if they possessed evidence to substantiate their allegations. Referring to complaints made by leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, and Ram Gopal Yadav, Kumar urged them to cooperate with investigators rather than engage in political rhetoric.

Adding a religious dimension to the debate, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati of the Shree Dwarka Shardapeeth termed the alleged theft not merely a financial irregularity but “a grave betrayal of the faith of millions of devotees.”

Calling for a fearless and impartial probe, the seer cautioned against making lower-level employees scapegoats while shielding those actually responsible.

He also questioned government control over Hindu temples and proposed the creation of an independent Sanatan Board to oversee temple administration, arguing that sacred sites should be managed by religious authorities rather than governments.

The Shankaracharya further urged the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to publish a white paper detailing all donations and expenditures and recommended measures including annual independent audits, public disclosure of accounts, digital record-keeping and joint oversight by religious leaders and financial experts to restore devotees’ confidence.

The alleged donation theft has emerged as one of the most significant controversies surrounding the Ram Temple since its consecration, with demands growing for greater transparency in the management of offerings and swift action against those found responsible. (Source: IANS)