Ananth Mahadevan Urges Brahmin Community to Watch ‘Phule’ Before Forming Opinions

Mumbai– Director Ananth Mahadevan, the creative force behind the upcoming biographical film Phule, has appealed to the Brahmin community to view the film in its entirety before drawing conclusions based solely on the trailer.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Mahadevan addressed concerns that the film portrays the Brahmin community in a negative light, a claim that has surfaced following the release of the trailer. “We’ve followed all the changes suggested by the censor board,” he emphasized, urging viewers to experience the film as a whole before forming opinions.

Phule is a cinematic portrayal of the lives of iconic social reformers Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule, who played pivotal roles in challenging caste-based discrimination and championing education for the oppressed.

Responding to the objections, Mahadevan explained, “The censor board was perhaps being over-cautious. They had a few recommendations—more like tweaks than cuts—and we complied with them fully. Even with these changes, the soul and impact of the film remain intact.”

Among the modifications requested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) were the removal of terms such as ‘Mang’, ‘Mahar’, and ‘Peshwai’. Visuals, too, were altered—for instance, a scene depicting a man carrying a broom was replaced with one showing boys hurling cow dung at Savitribai. Additionally, a line referencing “3,000 years of slavery” was softened to “many years of oppression.”

Despite these edits, Mahadevan is confident that the film’s core message is preserved. “We live in an increasingly sensitive environment. Even if some of the original dialogues had remained, I don’t believe they would have caused offense. But we chose to be respectful and comply with the board’s suggestions,” he noted.

Mahadevan also highlighted that Phule has received a ‘U’ (Universal) certification and has been endorsed by the CBFC as a film that should be seen by younger audiences. “Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule began their revolutionary journey in their teens—a journey that still resonates today,” he said.

Featuring Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Phule and Patralekha as Savitribai, Phule is set to release on April 25. Mahadevan concluded with an open invitation to all communities to engage with the film’s message before passing judgment. (Source: IANS)