Madhuri Dixit Joins Hands with Nadiadwala for Upcoming Project?

Mumbai— Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit was spotted outside producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s Juhu office on Saturday, sparking buzz about a potential collaboration.

The evergreen diva turned heads in a chic all-black ensemble, featuring a stylish black shirt layered over a matching top, paired with relaxed grey trousers. Completing her look with a sleek black handbag and oversized sunglasses, Madhuri was all smiles for the shutterbugs.

Sajid Nadiadwala, the powerhouse behind Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, has produced a slew of blockbuster films featuring Bollywood’s biggest stars. Madhuri’s presence at his office has fueled speculation of a new venture in the pipeline, although details of the meeting remain under wraps.

Meanwhile, following the success of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Madhuri is gearing up for her next big release — the psychological thriller Mrs. Deshpande. In this much-anticipated web series, helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, she plays a complex role — that of a cold-blooded serial killer. The series is an adaptation of a popular French original and marks a bold departure from her previous roles.

Speaking about the project at IIFA 2025, Madhuri shared, “There wasn’t any deliberate attempt to pick something unconventional, but when the role came to me, I was instantly intrigued. It challenges me as an actor and explores a side of me the audience hasn’t seen.”

She also praised the OTT landscape for pushing creative boundaries. “OTT has empowered creators to tell the stories they truly want, in their own voice. It’s opened up new avenues for talent and allowed Indian content to travel globally,” she said.

With speculation mounting and excitement building, fans are eagerly waiting to see what’s next in store for Madhuri Dixit. (Source: IANS)