Suriya’s ‘Retro’ Trailer Promises a Thrilling Ride Packed with Villains, Vows, and a Volatile Romance

Chennai– The makers of director Karthik Subbaraj’s much-anticipated action spectacle Retro unveiled the film’s trailer on Friday at a grand event held at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, setting the stage for a cinematic rollercoaster featuring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

Edited by acclaimed Malayalam director Alphonse Puthren, the trailer amps up the excitement teased earlier, hinting at a film loaded with high-octane action, complex emotions, and a searing central romance.

The trailer kicks off on a fiery note with actor Sujith Shankar’s character welcoming Suriya and his gang with the line, “Welcome. In ten minutes, a deer biryani will be ready. Until then, put on a show.” Suriya, cool as ever, turns to Jayaram and quips, “Shall we begin the show?”—to which Jayaram responds with an enthusiastic “Yes.”

Soon, the film’s formidable villains make their presence felt. One declares ominously: “The high we get from war is ecstatic. How can we accept peace, democracy, and giving it all up to sit at home?” That sets the tone for a film deeply entrenched in chaos, conflict—and rebellion.

While the teaser introduced Suriya’s character, Paari, as a man striving to renounce violence for love, the trailer reveals a darker turn. Despite promising Pooja Hegde’s character a bloodless path, Paari plunges back into battle, leading to heartbreak and separation. The contrast is stark—while Pooja’s character finds peace and transcendence, Paari descends into fury and vengeance. “You’ve made me cry a lot,” she says, her voice trembling with pain.

As Paari’s war with his enemies escalates, fear grips those around him. His now-iconic punchline, “Thattunen Pollundhuduchi” (I struck and it shattered), echoes through a flurry of powerful action sequences.

The trailer also drops a few key reveals: Jayaram brings comic relief to the gritty narrative, Joju George plays Suriya’s father, and laughter, according to Jayaram’s character, might just be the best medicine—even in the thick of battle.

Ultimately, Retro shapes up to be the story of a man who loses love but gains a mission, taking on a brutal world of hardened criminals. With a pulsating score by Santhosh Narayanan and a May 1 release date, the film is poised to pack a punch at the box office.