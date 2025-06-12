Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty’s U.S. Concert Tour, Including Boston Performance, Cancelled Due to Visa Delays

- Advertisement -

BOSTON — In a deeply disappointing development for lovers of Hindustani classical music, the highly anticipated U.S. concert tour by Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty has been cancelled, including the Boston performance originally scheduled for Sunday, June 15 at the Chinmaya Maruti Auditorium in Andover, MA.

The cancellation comes as a result of visa delays by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which affected the artist’s ability to travel. The tour was to span multiple cities across the United States, including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Virginia, and Texas.

“This unfortunate visa delay has forced the organizers to cancel all his concerts in the U.S.,” said Rajesh Godbole, founder and president of Shadaj, the organization behind the Boston event. “However, Panditji has assured us that he will come to Boston in the spring of next year.”

All ticket holders for the Boston concert will receive full refunds, according to Shadaj.

The Boston concert, marketed as a Shadaj Baithak event, was to be held in collaboration with Chinmaya Mission Boston and supported by the Mass Cultural Council. The concert was expected to be a rare, immersive evening of classical music by one of India’s most revered maestro.

Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty—Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee—is a luminary of the Patiala-Kasur gharana. A vocalist, composer, and lyricist, he has trained under legendary gurus including Jnan Prakash Ghosh, Latafat Hussain Khan, and M. Balamuralikrishna. His artistry spans the depth of classical Khyal and reaches into Thumri, Tappa, Bhajan, Kirtan, folk, and film music, rendered in multiple languages with equal finesse.

He was to be accompanied by a stellar ensemble of musicians:

Gourab Chatterjee , a celebrated harmonium accompanist and Hindustani vocalist, trained under Smt. Ajanta Chatterjee and later under Pandit Sunil Bose and Pandit Arun Bhaduri at the ITC Sangeet Research Academy. Known for his nuanced, expressive style, Chatterjee is a fixture on the Indian and international classical music circuits.

Soumen Sarkar, an accomplished tabla artist trained under Pandit Anand Bodas, is known for his intricate rhythmic architecture and deep-rooted understanding of classical tradition. Sarkar has toured extensively, collaborating with artists across genres and geographies.

This cancellation marks a significant loss for classical music aficionados who were eager to witness a masterful performance by a living legend. Still, the promise of a future concert in 2026 leaves room for anticipation and hope.

For more updates on the rescheduled concert and other upcoming events, visit shadaj.org.