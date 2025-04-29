Why Treating Depression in Teenagers May Be Easier Than in Adults

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Treating depression in young teenagers may be more effective than in adults because their symptoms are less entrenched and more responsive to intervention, according to a new study published Tuesday.

Researchers from the University of Edinburgh in the UK found that depressive symptoms in adolescents—such as sadness, fatigue, and lack of interest—are less predictable and more variable than in adults, whose symptoms tend to become more fixed over time. This flexibility in early adolescence may provide a crucial window for more successful treatment.

“The findings highlight the importance of targeting depression at an early age when symptoms are still changing,” said Poppy Z. Grimes of the university’s Division of Psychiatry.

Published in the journal Nature Mental Health, the study analyzed data from more than 35,000 adolescents to explore how depressive symptoms develop and interact during the teenage years. Researchers found that while symptoms tend to fluctuate in early adolescence, they become more stable as teenagers grow older. This means individuals are more likely to experience either persistent depression or no symptoms at all as they transition into adulthood.

The researchers identified three key factors contributing to the variability of symptoms in teenagers: hormonal changes during puberty, ongoing brain development, and shifting social and environmental influences.

One notable finding was that depressive symptoms tend to stabilize more quickly in boys than in girls during adolescence, potentially giving girls a longer period of vulnerability—but also a greater opportunity for early intervention to make a difference.

“Targeted support for young teenagers while symptoms are still flexible and more responsive to treatment could help prevent depression from becoming chronic in adulthood,” the researchers stated.

The study may also help explain why some adults experience treatment-resistant depression. Once symptoms become deeply ingrained and stable, they may be less susceptible to change, making intervention more difficult. The researchers noted that more studies are needed to fully understand this link and to develop strategies for early, personalized care. (Source: IANS)