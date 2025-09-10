Air India Launches Special Flights on Delhi–Kathmandu Route to Assist Stranded Passengers

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– Air India announced late Wednesday that it has begun operating special flights between Delhi and Kathmandu to help travelers stranded in Nepal after days of flight cancellations caused by unrest in the country.

The Tata Group-owned airline said the relief flights would operate on Wednesday and Thursday, with normal scheduled services expected to resume Thursday. “We thank the government and other agencies for the quick coordination to facilitate this in the interest of our passengers,” Air India said in a statement.

The carrier urged passengers to check real-time flight status on its website and advised travelers to confirm details before heading to the airport. Customers can also reach the airline’s 24×7 call center for assistance.

Earlier on Wednesday, Air India had cancelled all its flights to and from Kathmandu as the airport remained shut amid escalating protests. IndiGo, India’s largest low-cost carrier, also suspended its operations on the route.

The cancellations followed violent demonstrations in Nepal triggered by Gen-Z–led protests against government actions. Police opened fire on demonstrators earlier this week, killing at least 19 people, including schoolchildren, and injuring more than 200. The turmoil forced Kathmandu airport to halt commercial operations.

Air India confirmed on Tuesday that several of its scheduled flights on the Delhi–Kathmandu–Delhi route, including AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218, and AI211/212, had been grounded. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority,” an airline spokesperson said.

IndiGo also issued a statement acknowledging the disruption, noting that it was coordinating with local authorities in Nepal. “We are closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest. Customers are advised to keep checking our official channels for the latest advisories and updates. We look forward to the restoration of normal operations and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding,” the airline said.

The special flights launched by Air India mark the first significant move to clear the passenger backlog after two days of chaos, as both Indian carriers await stability in Nepal to restore regular schedules. (Source: IANS)