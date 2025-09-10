Amitabh Kant: India and U.S. Can Build a Resilient and Transformative Partnership

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– Former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday that India and the United States have the opportunity to shape a “resilient, balanced, and transformative partnership,” as both nations move forward on renewed trade discussions.

Kant’s comments came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded positively to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that Washington and New Delhi had resumed negotiations to address longstanding trade barriers.

“The path forward lies in creating frameworks that are forward-looking and beneficial to both nations,” Kant posted on X. He added that Modi has played a central role in elevating India’s relationship with the United States. “Since 2014, PM Narendra Modi has personally invested hugely in strengthening the India-U.S. relationship. We must build on these efforts, anchored in shared values, converging interests, and a recognition of how much our cooperation can contribute to global stability and growth.”

Trump confirmed the resumption of talks in a post on his Truth Social platform, where he described Modi as a “very good friend” and expressed optimism about the outcome. “I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries,” Trump said.

Modi, in turn, wrote on X that the ongoing discussions would “unlock the limitless potential of the India-U.S. partnership” and reaffirmed that both governments were committed to working together to secure a more prosperous future for their people.

The renewed momentum comes against the backdrop of tariff disputes that have strained trade ties in recent years. Under Trump, U.S. duties on several categories of Indian goods — including shrimps, organic chemicals, carpets, and apparel — were raised to as high as 50 percent. The initial levy of 25 percent took effect on August 7, with the additional increase applied on August 27, making Indian exports more expensive in the U.S. market.

Despite these tensions, both leaders now appear determined to reset the relationship, with Indian policymakers framing the talks as an opportunity to build not just a stronger bilateral trade framework but also a partnership with global significance. (Source: IANS)