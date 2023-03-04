AIF New England Advisory Board Chairs Navjot and Nithya Singh on Upcoming Annual Gala in Boston and Guests of Honor

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—As the American India Foundation, known as AIF, gets ready to host its 17th Annual New England Gala on April 29, 2023 at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel, AIF New England Advisory Board Chairs Navjot Singh and Nithya Iyer Singh discuss this year’s guests of honor, the power of giving and an overview of the gala.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Mr. Singh is a Senior Partner in the Boston Office of McKinsey, and is the sponsor for McKinsey’s Global Talent Attraction function. He served as the Managing Partner of the McKinsey Boston Office from 2012 – 2021. He is also a leader in our Life Sciences, Social Sector, Healthcare, Public Sector and Strategy & Corporate Finance Practices, with a focus on innovation.

Mr. Singh brings deep business expertise in strategy, innovation, operations, ESG, business development, and risk to all his client engagements. An expert in the use of Six Sigma methodologies for product development and process design, he holds 20 patents. He serves many clients across the spectrum including biotechs, pharmaceuticals, life science tools, academic medical centers, governments, contract-research organizations, private-equity and venture capital investors.

Mr. Singh, the Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board of Trustees of Museum of Science, has served as the Chair of the Board for the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, and serves on the Deans Advisory Board of University of Minnesota, College of Science and Engineering. He is also a Trustee at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Before joining McKinsey, in 2001, Mr. Singh was a laboratory manager at General Electric, where he helped to design manufacturing processes and to develop new polymeric materials and nanomaterials.

He and his wife Nithya are the current Chairs of the AIF New England Advisory Board.

Ms. Singh is a seasoned Clinical Development professional with several years of experience developing and bringing to market medicines in the Immuno Oncology and Infectious Disease therapy areas. Prior to her career in the biotech/pharma industry, she has held several positions in the healthcare space treating patients in the inpatient and outpatient setting.

She has a passion for the sciences and has held positions promoting STEM education with the Museum of Science, worked as a mentor with United Way, held positions in STEM council at the local public schools. Along with her husband Nav Singh, she has co-hosted Imagine Get-Togethers to foster discussion and sharing of ideas on cutting edge topics such as the future of space exploration, 3-D printing, the future of transportation and philanthropy.

For more information and to register online please visit https://aif.org/fl_events/new-england-gala-2023/

The American India Foundation (https://aif.org/) is committed to catalyzing social and economic change in India and building a lasting bridge between the United States and India through high-impact interventions in education, livelihoods, public health, and leadership development, with a particular emphasis on empowering girls and women to achieve gender equity. Working closely with local communities, AIF partners with NGOs to develop and test innovative solutions and with governments to create and scale sustainable impact. Founded in 2001, AIF has impacted the lives of 12.9 million of India’s poor in 35 states and union territories.