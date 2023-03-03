Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Deepika joins Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan as presenter at Oscars 2023

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone is one of the chosen few from the world who will be presenting an award at the Oscars 2023 ceremony.

Deepika joins the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, Melissa McCarthy among a few others to be part of this honour. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

A list of names was shared on The Academy’s Instagram handle. The caption read: “Meet your first slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95.”

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film is directed by Siddhant Anand.

She will also be seen in ‘Project K’, alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Hrithik ‘couldn’t have been more charged, driven’ working out for ‘Fighter’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has shared a video from his workout along with a note for his trainer and said that he could not have been more satisfied, charged and more at peace with the process than he is right now at this very moment.

The actor shared a video on Instagram, where is doing some arm exercises in the gym.

His trainer is heard saying: “You got this Hri. Come on, let’s go, drive.

Hrithik wrote: “My friend and trainer Kris Gethin journeys back to his home in the US tom. With still 10 weeks more to go for the completion of our 2nd phase, and 6 months of intense hard work already behind us, I could not have been more satisfied, more charged, more driven and more at peace with the process than I am right now at this very moment.”

“And that process by the way has very little to do with muscle and more to do with the heart and mind. And for that, I could not thank you enough Kris. Thank you for the integrity toward your work and the knowledge and wisdom you bring to the gym. The world needs more men like you. That’s for sure.”

“Frankly I don’t know if I like working with you more for the transformations or more in hope that a little bit of that passion and energy rubs off on me. Be well my friend. Onwards and upwards. And I shall see you soon. @krisgethin,” Hrithik added.

‘Fighter’ is being directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukome amd Anil Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika for her mom’s birthday celebrations

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Kapoor joined his ladylove Malaika Arora for her mother Joyce Arora for her 70th birthday.

Apart from Arjun, others who were seen at the celebration were Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena shared a picture from Joyce’s cake-cutting ceremony which also had Arjun joining the family in the frame.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote: “What a wonderful night Amu and Malla. Happy birthday Aunty Joyce.”

The picture shows Joyce standing between Amrita and Malaika as they read from a book. Arjun can be seen standing besides Malaika.

Last year, Malaika made her OTT debut with a reality show, ‘Moving In With Malaika’. Arjun was recently seen in the film ‘Kuttey’. He will next be seen in ‘The Ladykiller’.

Here is why Anubhav Sinha shot ‘Bheed’ in black and white

Mumbai– Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who entertained the audience with his movies like ‘Ra.One’, ‘Tum Bin’, ‘Dus’, ‘Thappad’, is all set to come up with his next intriguing project ‘Bheed’ which will depict the problems faced by common people during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.

The film focuses on social disparity and shows how the situation was similar to the Partition in 1947, and decided to shoot the film in black and white.

Talking about the reason behind shooting the film in black and white, he explained: “‘Bheed’ is a story of the most perilous times which changed everything for humanity. The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India’s Lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 Partition.”

The director went on about how through this film, he is going to show real stories of people losing their jobs and the lives of their family members because of the pandemic and lockdown.

“This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colours from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country,” he added.

Producer Bhushan Kumar also mentioned that as the movie brings out the struggle of people, it was appropriate to shoot it in black and white.

“‘Bheed’ is a special film as it communicates the story of the toughest times people had to face just to reach their homes. It is a very important story and who better than Anubhav to direct it? The film has been shot in black and white as it depicts the struggle in our society that we often overlook. I’m glad that we are able to bring such an important story to our audiences with a unique cinematic experience,” he shared.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, ‘Bheed’ features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, and Dia Mirza. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks. It also stars Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit. The film is all set for a theatrical release on March 24.

‘This is the year of Indian cinema’: Vivek Agnihotri on Deepika’s Oscars role

Mumbai– After criticising her on visiting JNU campus and her latest song ‘Besharam Rang’ from ‘Pathaan’, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to actress Deepika Padukone presenting Oscar award by calling it “achche din” and saying that this is the “year of Indian cinema.”

Deepika joins the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, Melissa McCarthy among a few others to be part of this honour. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Agnihotri took to Twitter, where he shared an article about Deepika turning presenter at the ceremony.

He wrote: “While travelling with #TheKashmirFiles in USA & overwhelming response of Americans, I had said that now everyone wants to increase their footprint in India. India is now the most lucrative, safe and growing market of the world. This is the year of Indian cinema. #AchcheDin.”

India has three nominations this year at the Oscars – ‘RRR’, ‘All That Breathes’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.

‘My personality is very boring’: Ranbir opens up on his social media presence

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor said that he prefers to stay away from social media or show less of his personal side so that his fans can relate to his character and are more interested in watching him on-screen.

He also found himself “boring” as a person and he felt that it is not possible for him to keep entertaining people all the time on social media.

He shared: “Actually there are a lot of reasons but I feel that these days, the mystery surrounding us as actors is gradually fading. People are watching us everywhere on screens while promoting or doing ads, and now they see us on social media, and that’s why their will to watch us in theatres is reducing according to me. So, my vision was that I should show myself to the audience less so that they could better relate to my character and believe in it more.”

Ranbir rose to fame with his film ‘Wake Up Sid’ and the audience saw him as a romantic hero in the film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’, and later he came in a different avatar in the political drama ‘Raajneeti’. As an actor, he proved his talent in the movies such as ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Barfi’.

Recently, the actor celebrated the success of his film ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’, and these days he is busy promoting his film ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkar’ opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Ranbir appeared on Kapil Sharma’s comedy-based reality show to promote his film along with Shraddha and Anubhav Singh Bassi. He talked about his film and the host also asked him about his preference for staying away from social media while most of the actors are so active on it.

He said that being on social media is a big responsibility where one needs to entertain people by making reels or posting pictures and it is not easy for him to do all this as he finds himself “boring”. Although, he mentioned that he has a fake account on social media where he does follow his favourite people.

“I find being on social media a big responsibility, and my personality is very boring and on social media, you must entertain people. I don’t want this extra work in my life and I am happy not being a part of it. Plus on social media, you have to wish everyone every year on birthdays and if you don’t do it then trolling would follow. And, I have a fake account on social media where I follow my favourite people. I don’t have an official account, but I do have one anonymous profile,” he wrapped up.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Kangana calls Gen-Z ‘gajar muli’, says they ‘hate to commit, lazy to have sex’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said that Gen Z can’t afford to buy homes, hate to commit and are too lazy to even have sex. She even tagged them as ‘gajar muli’.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories on Friday: “Gen Z… HA HA their limbs and legs are like sticks, they spend most of their time on phones than actually interacting, observing or reading, they are incapable of consistency and seriously believe that they should simply be given the post of Boss who they don’t respect because their Boss believes in discipline and came up hard way and GenZ only respect quick success.”

She added: “GenZ loves starbuks and Avocado toast but can’t afford to buy a home, they can rent branded clothes to impress on SM but hate to commit or marry, studies even show that they are too lazy to have sex as well, the woke worm GenZ are literally like gajar muli..”

“ROLLING EYES AND SILLY SLANG GENz is easy to influence manipulate even brain wash. well!! millennials are so much better, we rule!! how about some yoga, sports and exercise GenZ …?”

Kangana is currently shooting for Chandramukhi 2. Helmed by P. Vasu, it is the sequel to the Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which features Rajinikanth and Jyothika. (IANS)