AIF Joins Inaugural Hopkins India Conference to Champion U.S.-India Partnerships for Global Progress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American India Foundation (AIF) will join the inaugural Hopkins India Conference, taking place on May 9–10 at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center in Washington, D.C.

The landmark event, hosted by the Gupta-Klinsky India Institute in partnership with Indiaspora, brings together leading voices from the U.S. and India to drive innovation and strengthen cross-sector partnerships for inclusive global development.

Under the theme “Innovations and Partnerships for Global Progress,” the conference will convene an exceptional lineup of thought leaders, policymakers, academics, and corporate changemakers. Together, they will explore collaborative approaches to solving global challenges across education, research, business, technology, and public policy.

“This timely convening underscores the growing significance of the U.S.-India partnership—and AIF’s continued commitment to catalyzing impact through innovation and collaboration,” said AIF in a statement.

As part of its engagement, AIF’s Chief Development and Marketing Officer Kalpana Kanthan will speak on the highly anticipated “Women Leaders in STEMM” panel on Saturday, May 10. She will be joined by:

Anita Shet , Professor, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Kanta Singh , Deputy Representative, UN Women India

Shereen Bhan, Leadership Development Director, WomenLift

The panel will highlight the critical role of women in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM), and how leadership, equity, and international cooperation can unlock new frontiers of innovation.

With its focus on bold ideas and practical solutions, the Hopkins India Conference represents a growing momentum in U.S.-India relations—building bridges across disciplines and borders for a more inclusive and sustainable future.