Bollywood Roundup: Vaani Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Payal Ghosh, and more…

Vaani Kapoor Elated Over Success of ‘Raid 2’ with Ajay Devgn

Mumbai– Actress Vaani Kapoor is celebrating the box office success of Raid 2, which stars Ajay Devgn and has earned over ₹70 crore in just four days. The film is on track to cross the ₹100 crore mark.

“It’s always surreal to be part of a film that connects with audiences,” Vaani said. “The encouraging response to Raid 2 is truly heartening, and I feel incredibly grateful to be part of this journey.”

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 has earned Vaani widespread praise for her performance. She credited the film’s powerful story and her collaboration with Devgn and Gupta for helping her grow as an actor.

“The success of Raid 2 means a lot to me,” she added. “Every project that resonates with the audience motivates me to keep evolving.”

Sidharth Malhotra Spotted Carrying Kiara Advani’s Bag in NYC Ahead of Her Met Gala Debut

Mumbai– Mom-to-be Kiara Advani was spotted in New York ahead of her Met Gala debut, accompanied by husband Sidharth Malhotra, who was seen sweetly carrying her bag in a now-viral photo.

The candid moment, captured outside their hotel, shows Kiara in a midi dress with an oversized jacket, while Sidharth walked behind her in a casual shirt and trousers. Kiara is expected to reveal her baby bump for the first time at the Met Gala, reportedly wearing a Gaurav Gupta creation.

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2023, recently returned from a babymoon. In March, they announced their pregnancy with a photo featuring tiny baby socks and the caption: “The greatest gift of our lives… Coming soon.”

Kiara is currently gearing up for War 2, starring opposite Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is slated for release on August 14. Meanwhile, reports suggest she has been replaced by Kriti Sanon in Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh.

Payal Ghosh to Play Blind Woman in Krushna Abhishek’s ‘Shaque – The Doubt’

Mumbai– Actress Payal Ghosh is set to portray a visually impaired woman in her upcoming film Shaque – The Doubt, reuniting with Krushna Abhishek after their collaboration in Fire Of Love: Red.

Payal shared that she drew inspiration from Rani Mukerji’s performance in Black for her role. “This is my first time playing a differently-abled character, and I’m excited for the challenge. Rani Mukerji’s portrayal in Black was phenomenal and definitely an inspiration,” she said.

Directed by Rajeev Chaudhari, Shaque also stars Shantanu Bhamare in a key role. Ghosh praised the script and expressed enthusiasm about working with Krushna again, calling him “a fantastic talent.”

Payal is known for roles in films like Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi with Rishi Kapoor and Fire Of Love: Red, which hit theaters in January 2024.

Mrunal Thakur Thrilled to Star in David Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur is overjoyed to be working with veteran filmmaker David Dhawan in his upcoming comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

“Still pinching myself! I’M DAVID DHAWAN’S HEROINE! I’m beyond grateful, Sir,” she shared on Instagram, along with a cheerful photo from the film’s Glasgow set.

The film, backed by Ramesh Taurani’s TIPS banner, marks a reunion between David Dhawan and his son, actor Varun Dhawan. The star-studded cast includes Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, and others.

Mouni Roy recently joined the team in Glasgow and posted behind-the-scenes photos with Mrunal and Varun. The film’s title is inspired by a hit song from Dhawan’s 1999 film Biwi No 1.

Meanwhile, Mrunal is awaiting the release of Dacoit opposite Adivi Sesh and will also star in Son of Sardaar 2 with Ajay Devgn, as well as a romantic drama alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Sonakshi Sinha Backs Kusha Kapila After She Shuts Down Online Troll

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha has praised content creator and actress Kusha Kapila for boldly confronting a troll who posted a vulgar comment on her vacation photos.

Sharing Kusha’s post on Instagram Stories, Sonakshi wrote, “Well done on calling out these low lives @kushakapila!! We all need to name and shame them.”

Kusha had called out the troll, identified as Satyan Singh, for what she described as “disgusting, unhealed, auraless behavior.” She even offered to pay for his therapy, writing sarcastically, “Write to me on thaapadmarungi@sudharjasaale.com.”

The troll later apologized in her DMs.

Kusha, who has frequently faced online abuse—especially after her divorce in 2023—has been vocal about calling out toxic behavior. She made her acting debut in Ghost Stories (2020) and has since appeared in Masaba Masaba, Sukhee, and other projects.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi is gearing up for the release of Nikita Roy, directed by her brother Kussh S. Sinha, which hits theaters on May 30, 2025.

Shraddha Kapoor Delights Fans with Theple Feast and Signature Humor

Mumbai– Shraddha Kapoor once again embraced her inner foodie, treating fans to a glimpse of her enjoying a traditional Gujarati meal. In a new Instagram post, the actress is seen beaming with joy as she savors theple paired with lehsun ki chutney, achaar, and dahi.

Dressed in a white spaghetti top with her hair casually tied in a bun, Shraddha captioned the post with her trademark humor: “Mere theple ginne se pehle apni plate mein jhaank lo” — loosely translating to “Check your own plate before counting my theple.”

Just days earlier, the Stree star celebrated Maharashtra Day by enjoying puran poli, posting a candid snap of herself with the sweet delicacy and wishing fans, “Happy Maharashtra Day, Pride, Power and Puran Poli!”

On the work front, Shraddha is reportedly teaming up with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve for a new project under Ektaa Kapoor’s banner. She’s also rumored to reunite with her Aashiqui 2 co-star Aditya Roy Kapur for another untitled drama.

Buzz continues to build around Shraddha potentially joining the next Dhoom film and reuniting with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-star Ranbir Kapoor — though no official confirmations have been made.

Following the success of Stree 2, fans eagerly await news of Shraddha’s next big-screen outing. (Source: IANS)