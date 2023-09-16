Ahmedabad-Based Honest Restaurant Franchise Opens its Third Location in Massachusetts, Reaching 42 Across the United States

- Advertisement -

WALTHAM, MA—Honest restaurant, which began in Ahmedabad in 1975 as a family-run street-cart in 1975, opened its third franchise in Massachusetts, now totaling 42 locations across the United States.

Founded by Luky Patel and his two partners Ketan Patel and Sunny Patel, the 160-seat Waltham location opened last Wednesday at 475 Winter Street, the former location of Thai restaurant Green Papaya. The trio also owns and manages two other locations in Massachusetts: 21 Wood Street, Lowell, and 1381 Boston-Providence Turnpike (Route-1), Norwood.

Luky Patel told INDIA New England News that Lowell location getting very crowded and sometimes had a wait for more than one hour.

“I hope that Waltham will draw some of our customers from Norwood, Lexington and Burlington etc,” said Luky Patel. “Nobody want to wait for one hour. They want fresh food and quick.”

He said all food is prepared fresh and all the spices of imported directly from India.

“Those spices you cannot buy here,” said Mr. Patel, adding that his restaurants also use India’s famed Amul butter and cheese only at its all locations.

Its menu includes bhajipav, pulav, Bombay chat, sandwiches, pizza, South Indian, chana puri, chhole bhature, Punjabi Thali, Indo-Chinese, paratha platter and all types of lassi.

Following the Gujrati tradition, no alcohol is served, and the food is always vegetarian.

“All preparations are made from scratch daily and dishes are cooked to order,” Honest says on its website. “We use the freshest and highest quality ingredients. There are no frozen or processed products in our kitchens.”

Honest also does catering.