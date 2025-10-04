AAPI Announces 2026 Global Healthcare Summit in Bhubaneshwar, India

- Advertisement -

CHICAGO, IL— The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) announced that its 19th Annual Global Healthcare Summit (GHS) will be held in Bhubaneshwar, Orissa, India, from January 9 to 11, 2026.

The summit will focus on tuberculosis (TB) eradication, diabetes care, the integration of Ayurveda into mainstream medicine, and healthcare technology, including artificial intelligence.

“This summit will bring together expertise from India and the global diaspora to tackle critical issues and foster new research,” said Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, President of AAPI.

Summit Agenda and Focus Areas

GHS 2026 will prioritize three main healthcare challenges:

Eradicating Tuberculosis

Managing Diabetes

Mainstreaming Ayurveda.

The TB elimination program will be led by Dr. Manoj Jain, as part of AAPI’s commitment to the TB-Free Tribal India initiative, following a meeting with Indian President Droupadi Murmu. Diabetes-related activities will be overseen by Dr. Smitha Joshi, while the Ayurveda Consortium will be coordinated by Dr. Amit Shah and Dr. Arti Prasad.

“AAPI’s Global Healthcare Summit is dedicated to making quality healthcare both affordable and accessible in India,” said Dr. Chakrabarty.

The summit will also highlight advancements in artificial intelligence and healthcare innovation as tools to improve clinical outcomes.

Academic and Professional Participation

GHS 2026 will include:

Keynote speeches by leading global physicians and researchers

CME (Continuing Medical Education) sessions

Evidence-Based Learning (ELS)

Sessions on research methodology and scientific writing

Medical Jeopardy competitions

Research poster presentations by medical students

Panel discussions featuring experts and representatives from the National Medical Council Board

Broader Health Issues on the Agenda

The summit will address a wide range of public health topics, including:

Chronic disease prevention

Rural health

Climate change and health

Global health security

The CEO Forum will focus on healthcare equity, ethics, and physician burnout. The Women’s Forum will cover gender bias and leadership in medicine.

Dr. Manoj Jain will present updates from CETI (Collaboration to Eliminate TB in India), which is supported by the CDC and USAID.

Additional programming includes:

CPR training

Mental health awareness

Childhood obesity prevention

Non-communicable disease management

Networking and Recognition

The summit will provide structured opportunities for:

Alumni networking

Strategic engagement between AAPI and Indian healthcare partners

Recognition of medical contributions through AAPI Awards

“AAPI GHS is an unmatched opportunity to connect with leaders shaping the future of healthcare,” said Dr. Meher Medavaram, President-Elect of AAPI. “We look forward to launching new initiatives and continuing the legacy of our organization’s leaders.”

AAPI Leadership Perspectives

“Collaborative relationships fostered by AAPI have paved the way for an exceptional event, with over 300 Indian-origin physicians and surgeons expected to attend,” said Dr. Krishan Kumar, AAPI Vice President.

“Our mission is to advance healthcare delivery in both the US and India by promoting partnerships and sharing knowledge,” said Dr. Seema Arora, Secretary of AAPI.

“Support from international and Indian medical associations has been critical to the summit’s continued evolution,” added Dr. Soumya Neravetla, Treasurer of AAPI.

Industry Involvement and Registration

Dr. Chakrabarty emphasized the summit’s role in engaging global healthcare stakeholders:

“We anticipate active involvement from international healthcare industry leaders in research, development, and philanthropy. GHS 2026 will be a milestone event for exchanging ideas, influencing policy, and shaping next year’s healthcare agenda.”

The summit is expected to draw hundreds of physicians, public health officials, and healthcare professionals from the U.S., India, and other countries.

Registration and Contact

Registration and event details are available at: www.aapiusa.org

Physicians and healthcare professionals worldwide are encouraged to attend.

Event: 19th Annual AAPI Global Healthcare Summit

Dates: January 9–11, 2026

Location: Bhubaneshwar, Orissa, India

Website: www.aapiusa.org