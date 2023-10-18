A spectacular end to Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

- Advertisement -

By Nimerta C Sharan

New Delhi– Like all good things, the five-day fashion event came to an end on Sunday. Over the past few days, several designers displayed their collections, and the runway was graced by a slew of Bollywood beauties.

The final day concluded with New York-based designer Biibhu Mohapatra’s collection, ‘Come Home.’ He presented a series of exquisitely crafted ensembles inspired by the enduring spirit of Indian women – evening dresses, voluminous gowns, and blazers detailed with embellished motifs, metallic accents, sheer, and lace.

The Odisha-born designer roped in present and past Lakme muses to walk for him such as Ananya Panday, Lisa Haydon, Bipasha Basu, and Simone Singh among a few others. In an exclusive interview with IANSlife, the master crafter spoke about his love for India, what inspires him, and his take on luxury and sustainable fashion.

Your thoughts on being the grand finale designer? How are you balancing it all?

Bibhu: It’s such an honour to be here. I am home, with my people who truly love and support me. I am surrounded by some of the most incredible talent, right from the models and the dynamic production team to the efficient people at Reliance brands and at Lakme. When the support system is so great, there is really nothing to worry about.

What do you admire most about India?

Bibhu: It is the people who make this country what it is, and what is most admirable about them is their voracious appetite for life.

Where do you mostly look for inspiration?

Bibhu: People from across the world. One can learn so much from their diverse stories, cultures, and journeys. Also, travelling as it gives the kind of joy very few things can give. Because I reside in New York, there is always something new to explore.

How do you define luxury?

Bibhu: The human touch, cultivated through time, is what defines luxury. It’s not about creating products that only serve for a short while – it has to be conscious and mindful process.

Your take on sustainable fashion?

Bibhu: It is extremely necessary, and every bit of it counts. Every small step contributes to the broader aim, and this is how everyone working together can make a big difference.

What shift have you noticed in the Indian fashion industry in the last decade?

Bibhu: It is an exciting time for India and its brilliant designers. The country’s future is brighter than ever; its craft, resources, and smart minds will take over the global landscape. India’s creative economy is booming. As my friend Sujata Assomull puts it, the global South, especially, India is the market of the future.

A piece of advice for aspiring designers?

Bibhu: Work hard, tell an authentic story, keep going, and be nice. Being kind can go a long way! (IANS)