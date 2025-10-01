A.R. Rahman Gifts Nephew G.V. Prakash His White Grand Piano After National Award Win

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI– Music legend A.R. Rahman has gifted his iconic white grand piano to his nephew and fellow composer G.V. Prakash Kumar, celebrating Prakash’s second National Award win.

Prakash, one of India’s leading music directors, shared photos of the piano on social media, calling it “the best ever gift.” In his post, he wrote: “@arrahman sir gifted me this beautiful white grand piano for receiving the National Award for the second time. Thanks a lot sir, this means a lot. The piano used by the legend himself — what better gift can I ask for?”

Prakash received his latest National Award for his work in the Dhanush-starrer Vaathi. He had earlier dedicated the honor to his fans, thanking them for supporting him through 20 years and 110 films. His first National Award came for the background score of the acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya.

Speaking recently about his achievement, Prakash said he remains deeply grateful to his audience. “This is my second time winning the National Award. I would like to dedicate this to all my fans who stood with me for all these 20 years. I am always grateful to them,” he said.

He also reflected on the different creative challenges between composing background scores and writing songs. “Both are completely different. Background score involves music for two and a half to three hours of a film, while songs total around half an hour. Scoring for two hours is very tough. But both have their own challenges.”

Rahman’s gesture not only honors Prakash’s success but also highlights the close bond between two generations of composers whose work continues to shape Indian cinema’s musical legacy. (Source: IANS)