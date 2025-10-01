Diljit Dosanjh Ignites Buzz With ‘Rebel’ Track From Kantara: Chapter 1

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has brought his signature energy to the South Indian film industry, lending his voice and presence to the new track Rebel from the upcoming Kannada epic Kantara: Chapter 1. The song was officially unveiled on Wednesday and has already stirred excitement ahead of the film’s global release.

Featuring Dosanjh both as vocalist and performer, Rebel blends powerful beats with the larger-than-life atmosphere of Kantara. His vocals heighten the intensity while his on-screen presence amplifies the song’s impact, adding star power to one of Hombale Films’ most ambitious productions.

Sharing the track on social media, the makers wrote: “A voice that roars rebellion, a beat that shakes your soul. The #REBEL song from #KantaraChapter1 just got extra special with #Diljit Dosanjh’s magic. In Cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2.”

*Kantara: Chapter 1* serves as a prequel to the 2022 Kannada blockbuster Kantara. Written, directed by, and starring Rishab Shetty, the film explores the mythological origins of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva, deities central to the Bhuta Kola ritual traditions in coastal Karnataka.

Set during the Kadamba dynasty in pre-colonial times, the story delves into the struggles of forest-tribal communities against a despotic king while weaving together themes of ritual, folklore, spirituality, and humanity’s relationship with nature.

The production itself was massive, spanning 250 shooting days with large-scale war sequences featuring 500 fighters, 3,000 extras, and elaborate temple sets constructed on hill terrain with contributions from artisans across India.

The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2 in seven languages: Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. (Source: IANS)