Shah Rukh Khan Joins Billionaire Club With $1.4 Billion Net Worth

MUMBAI– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially become a billionaire, with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, making him the richest entertainer in the world, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

The milestone places Khan ahead of international celebrities such as Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion), Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion), Jerry Seinfeld ($1.2 billion), and Selena Gomez ($720 million).

Khan’s fortune extends well beyond his decades-long film career. His diversified portfolio includes Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company he founded in 2002. Red Chillies has delivered blockbusters like Chennai Express, Raees, and Pathaan, while also operating a thriving visual effects, distribution, and content rights division.

The actor is also co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, one of the most profitable franchises in the Indian Premier League, generating major revenues through sponsorships and league earnings.

His real estate holdings add significant weight to his wealth. They include his landmark Mumbai residence Mannat, a Beverly Hills villa, a farmhouse in Alibaug, and luxury properties in London and Dubai. Beyond property, Khan’s portfolio includes high-end automobiles, lifestyle investments, and income streams from Red Chillies’ VFX and post-production arm, which services both domestic and international projects.

In total, these ventures amount to an estimated INR 12,490 crore ($1.4 billion), cementing Khan’s position as a global entertainment mogul.

Other Indian stars also feature on the Hurun list. Actress Juhi Chawla and her family have a reported wealth of INR 7,790 crore, while Hrithik Roshan ranks third with INR 2,160 crore.

Khan’s billionaire status adds yet another chapter to his storied career — from self-made actor to one of the most powerful figures in global entertainment. (Source: IANS)