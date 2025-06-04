A Historic Embrace: Anushka Sharma Hugs Virat Kohli as RCB Clinches First-Ever IPL Title

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– It was a night of overwhelming emotion and long-awaited triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted their first-ever IPL trophy—ending an 18-year drought that had tested the patience of players and fans alike.

In the midst of the celebration, a poignant moment unfolded as Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma embraced her husband, cricket legend Virat Kohli. The RCB veteran, overcome with emotion, broke down on the field before rushing into Anushka’s arms, tears streaming down his face in a scene that instantly etched itself into the cultural memory of Indian sport.

Anushka congratulated Kohli as the cameras flashed furiously, capturing the heartfelt exchange—a moment sure to be remembered as one of the most iconic in the intersection of cricket and Indian pop culture.

For Kohli, the win comes on the heels of his retirement from Test cricket, marking a symbolic closure to one chapter of his career and the pinnacle of another. After nearly two decades of RCB falling short, the elusive IPL title now sits in their hands, a testament to perseverance and unwavering fan support.

RCB’s victory also resonated with its devoted fanbase, who have stood by the team season after season. Their loyalty was finally rewarded with a historic win that validated years of hope and heartbreak.

Interestingly, Anushka Sharma and the IPL share a debut year—2008. While the league launched in the summer, Anushka’s breakout came later that year with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan, whose team Kolkata Knight Riders entered IPL 2025 as defending champions.

This IPL victory is the latest in a string of recent cricketing successes for India. In March, the national team claimed its third Champions Trophy title, with both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing crucial roles. Nearly a year ago, India also captured the ICC T20 World Cup in Barbados, once again with Kohli and Rohit leading the charge.

While Kohli has remained active and dominant on the field, Anushka has taken a sabbatical from acting. Her last full-fledged role was in the 2018 film Zero, and she made a cameo appearance in Qala (2022). Her anticipated return to cinema with Chakda ’Xpress, a biopic on Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami, has yet to materialize, with no confirmed release plans reported.

But on this unforgettable night in Ahmedabad, it was not about films or cricket stats—it was about a shared moment of victory, love, and history. A moment that belonged not just to RCB or Kohli, but to every fan who believed this day would finally come. (Source: IANS)